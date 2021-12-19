Author of Os Mutantes Wants to Make Anitta a Hollywood Star · TV News

Author of the Os Mutantes trilogy (2007-2009), Tiago Santiago wants to turn Anitta into a Hollywood star. Currently, the writer lives in the United States, where he studied at UCLA (University of California at Los Angeles), and dreams of producing an audiovisual work with the singer in the main role. “I already have scripts ready”, the playwright tells the TV news.

Responsible for the authorship of great audience successes on Record, such as Prova de Amor (2005) and Caminhos do Coração (2007) –the second part of Os Mutantes–, Santiago left Brazil in 2017 to improve his knowledge.

I studied script at UCLA and at the Sundance Institute to understand how everything works here. I already have scripts ready and I’m creating the decks [material de apresentação] to attract investors. I intend to invite Anitta to be an actress in Hollywood, alongside a great American actor.

The funk company is gaining ground on the international scene, with musical performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and on the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, but she still doesn’t know about the proposal. “I haven’t talked to her yet. I’m creating the visual project for the film so I can invite her,” warns the screenwriter.

“I also have another script [pronto] with the black American writer Anich D’Jae, who we’re going to put on the market soon. I want it to reach Viola Davis, Regina King, Oprah Winfrey. I’m sure I’ll make a career here. It’s a matter of time”, projects the Brazilian.

the paths of the magician

While chasing the construction of a career abroad, Tiago Santiago is launching the book Os Caminhos do Mago — now available for sale online. The work mixes philosophy and self-help in the midst of a journey of spirituality.

The project is a continuation of the extraordinary universe that has accompanied the author since the beginning, even before his TV debut as a text collaborator in Vamp (1991), a Globo soap opera.

“The book tells my experiences with magic, throughout my life. From childhood, when I researched the Bible, the lives of saints and books on magic, to try to understand how some people were able to perform miracles, heal others, expel demons, levitate, among other extraordinary things”, introduces the author.

At the Faculty of Social Sciences and at the Master’s in Sociology at UFRJ [Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro], I realized that magical thinking exists in all cultures on the planet. From adolescence onwards, I started to research magic through different traditions. As a result, I wrote this book on philosophy and self-help, to unravel the occult and propose spiritual tools for the reader.

“I talk about the power of choices, the discovery of gifts, the mystery of contrasts, the evidence that magic is real, its existence in nature, the invisible world, the art of dreaming, telepathy, the enchantment of things, the sacred knowledge, the strength of faith, the eternal change, the value of traditions”, states the writer.

For Santiago, there are several other elements and religions, such as Hinduism, Buddhism, Kabbalah, alchemy, intuition, theosophy, Candomblé, Umbanda, among countless beliefs and diverse cultures, which deserve to be represented. The writer intends to continue publishing several books on the subject that permeates his existence in such a profound way.

“I’m going to have my work translated into Spanish and English, as early as 2022. My next book will be Dandara, the story of the Jeje-Mahin princess, written with Barbara Garcia and Vinícius Sylvestre, two black authors, and Jeferson Freitas, from União dos Palmares. I also want to write my first book about the saga of the mutants”, he reveals.

back to TV

Away from television since 2015, when Record broadcast the series Na Mira do Crime, produced by him for Fox, Tiago Santiago will launch the film Possessões in Brazil next year. The production features Marcelo Serrado, Fernanda Nobre, Antônio Pitanga, Juliana Xavier, Sacha Bali, Tuca Andrada, Ítala Nandi and Marcos Pitombo in the cast.

Asked about the desire to return to open TV, the author explains that it does not depend on him, but that he dreams of this return: “Stories, projects, synopses and desire abound. I love soap operas, since I was a child, and I learned to do well, modesty apart, thanks to the great teachers I had”.

In addition to the saga of Os Mutantes, he was also responsible for Love and Revolution (2011), a soap opera on SBT that featured a historic kiss between two women. At Globo, the writer helped with other products, such as the soap operas Uga Uga (2000) and Kubanacan (2003), in addition to the program Você Decide (1992-2000).

“To return to Brazilian TV, it would be enough for some powerful broadcaster executive to have the brilliant idea of ​​hiring this author of so many successful phenomena. I took Record in 2004 from a soap opera that gave a trace of audience and placed it in 25 Ibope points in the last chapter of The Slave Isaura [adaptação de 2004]. I put Record in the lead with Prova de Amor e Mutantes”, he is proud.

“At SBT, I was going to do the same, but there was no time, Iris Abravanel partnered with Televisa to adapt foreign children’s soap operas. Even so, I helped to strengthen the nucleus there too. I’m sure I could be very useful at this time in that open TV needs to reinvent itself, due to the new competition from the internet and streaming”, concludes Santiago.