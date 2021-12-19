Banco C6 is fined more than R$ 10 million for releasing consignments without authorization in Uberlândia | Mining Triangle

The C6 Payroll Bank S/A was fined over R$10 million by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), by make payroll loans without authorization to about 60 consumers only in Uberlândia.

The financial institution will have 10 days to appeal the decision after being notified. THE g1 contacted the bank that said it has not yet been notified. See full note at the end of the article.

The administrative decision was made by the 3rd Public Prosecutor’s Office of the city, after finding in an investigation that the bank would have allowed, contributed, operated, implemented and assigned these loans, causing harm to many vulnerable and hypervulnerable people, not only in Uberlândia, but in other cities across the country.

investigation and decision

According to prosecutor Fernando Martins, Banco C6 was summoned to become aware of the opening of administrative proceedings and to present the necessary documentation, but the company showed no interest in presenting a defense.

The administrative decision determined that the bank collection from the Minas Gerais State Consumer Protection and Defense Fund fine in the amount of R$ 10,745,878.76, as a form of sanction for conduct harmful to consumers, in view of not having opted for the administrative transaction.

For Martins, Banco C6 harmed consumers and may harm others by establishing payroll-deductible loan agreements without any agreement and consent, causing concrete and potential harm to consumers, a fact that justified the application of the administrative sanction.

Loan without consent

In examining the documents that make up the administrative process, the prosecutor found that the conduct of the C6 is in disagreement with the Consumer Defense Code.

According to Martins, to carry out the contracting of payroll loans, it is necessary the full agreement of the consumer through various intentional acts and that they leave no doubts about their interest in the service offered.

Among the means of approval by the consumer-beneficiary are: the agreement to hear the contract proposal for the payroll loan – otherwise the hypothesis is harassment -, statement that you are aware of the predisposed conditions by the financial agent, signature, consenting to the terms of the payroll-deductible loan agreement, among others.

“In the present case, not even the first intentional act is carried out, as there is no proof that there was agreement with listening to the initial approach aimed at the payroll loan proposal”, explained Fernando Martins.

According to the MPMG, although it has not presented a defense, the company is contesting Administrative Proceeding No. 0702.21.001542-7, instituted to investigate the specific case of a consumer. At the time, C6 informed the prosecutor that the loan was not defrauded and the signature collection was in person.

The contract referring to the loan investigated by the aforementioned process was only presented to the MPMG after a request from the agency.

“What a surprise when you realize that the correspondent is headquartered 1,263 km from Uberlândia, in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. The same happened with another consumer. The said in-person contract has a bank correspondent in Eusébio, Ceará, and that is 2,368 km from Uberlândia”, highlighted the District Attorney.

Consumers demonstrated in the complaints made in the Procon of Uberlandia who are not C6 customers; they did not authorize a discount with the INSS for an unknown bank; they did not travel from Uberlândia to the addresses of correspondents; and that they did not use the deposited resources and do not want the loans.

“The C6 Consig did not receive official notification of the fine. We emphasize, however, that the bank has been a signatory to Febraban’s self-regulation initiatives since October 2020 and is committed to the industry’s efforts to increase quality standards in credit contracting consigned through bank correspondents.

In April, the bank included a new protocol for the formalization of payroll-deductible loan contracts, which is the biometric proof of life in the formalization of 100% of the contracts. It is an extremely modern tool that aims to optimize and maximize security measures for the benefit of the consumer.

The C6 Consig emphasizes that it is committed to solving all cases. No customer will suffer financial loss. We remain available to collaborate with Procon and other consumer protection entities. We also remain available to consumers through official service channels.”