Bank fined R$ 10 million for consigned loan transfer without requests – Economy

MPMG in Uberlndia received 60 complaints (photo: Disclosure/MPMG) The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), through an administrative decision of the Consumer Defense Prosecutor’s Office in Uberlndia, in Tringulo Mineiro, imposed a fine of more than R$ 10 million on Banco C6 Consignado S/A, after verifying the transfer of payroll-deductible loans without the request of several consumers. The people harmed are not only from Uberlandia.

The Prosecutor’s Office received around 60 complaints about payroll-deductible loans. From then on, the administrative decision determined that the bank collects from the State Fund for the Protection and Defense of the Consumer of Minas Gerais a fine of R$ 10.7 million as a form of sanction for harmful conduct to consumers.

According to Justice Fernando Martins’ prosecutor, who was summoned to become aware of the opening of an administrative proceeding and to present the necessary documentation, the company showed no interest in presenting a defense.

As the MPMG explained, “when contracting a payroll loan, it is clear the dependence of several intentional and unambiguous acts by the consumer-beneficiary, such as agreeing to hear the contractual proposal for the payroll loan (otherwise the possibility of harassment), declare that you are aware of the conditions laid down by the financial agent, sign, consenting to the terms of the payroll loan agreement, among others”.

“In the present case, not even the first intentional act was carried out, as there is no evidence that there was agreement with hearing the initial approach aimed at the payroll-deductible loan proposal”, said Fernando Martins.

Although it did not present a defense, the company contested the administrative proceeding, stating that the loan was not fraudulent and that the signature was collected in person. However, “what is the surprise when one realizes from the contract attached (only presented after provocation and request from the MPMG) that the correspondent, the third defendant, is headquartered 1,263 km from Uberlndia, in Florianpolis, Santa Catarina. The same happened with another consumer. The so-called face-to-face contract has a bank correspondent in Eusbio, Cear, and which is 2,368 km from Uberlndia”, highlighted the promoter.

Bank C6, upon notification, will have ten days to appeal the decision.

Note

In a press release, the bank states that it has not yet been notified, and “has been a signatory to Febraban’s self-regulation initiatives since October 2020 and is committed to the industry’s efforts to increase quality standards in contracting payroll-deductible loans through correspondents banks”.

The text goes on to say that C6 Consig “is committed to solving all cases. No customers have financial loss. We remain available to collaborate with Procon and other consumer protection entities. We also remain available to consumers through official service channels.”