Barbara embodies ‘root witch’ and slaps a child’s face · TV News

If there was any doubt about the villainy of Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol, it will be buried in the next chapters. The spoiled little preppy will play a witch when she gets into a heated argument with little Luan (Miguel Schmidt). The boy will be slapped in the face on the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will have to face the family’s prejudice to assume his relationship with Érica (Fernanda de Freitas). The patriarch will stand firm so that the personal trainer and her son will join his social circle on an equal footing with the other members of the family.

In one night, the businessman and his daughters will meet at Barbara’s house, and Luan will ask permission to play in Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) wife’s room. The boy will end up breaking a lamp and see the spoiled one turn into a beast.

“Do you have any idea how much it costs here?” Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will complain. “I broke it by accident,” Luan will justify. “Without wanting to or not, the result is the same and it won’t bring back a lampshade that is a relic and that my mother gave it to me”, laments the rich woman.

During the fight, Barbara will distill her venom about her father’s love affair with Erica and accuse Santiago of being senile. Even scared, Luan will refuse to apologize and will be reprimanded.

“Shut up, kid. Shut up and apologize to me, come on, it’s the least,” the fake writer will order. “I don’t ask,” the child will retort. “Oh yeah? Aren’t you going to ask?”, Barbara will insist, in a threatening tone, as she grabs her child rival’s arm.

Luan will try to defend himself by kicking Alinne Moraes’ character in the shin, who will retaliate with a slap to the child’s face.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: