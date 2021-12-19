Barbara Evans is called fat by her neighbor during pregnancy and she vents

Barbara Evans’s painful pregnancy has been the subject of comments about her weight since she started treatment for in vitro fertilization, in 2020. On Instagram, the network where she usually shares her daily life during the long-awaited period, she she vented after going for a walk and having screams from neighbors calling her fat.

“I’m here walking in Adolfo [cidade de SP], and five boys went on their bicycles and commented: ‘wow, she’s fat, she’s fat, she’s fat!’ , with whom Ayla has been waiting for five months.

Then, the winner of “A Fazenda 6” lamented the situation and “rebuked” the young people. “I’m here, I’m pregnant. Am I eating at your house? Giving you work?”, she said.

“We run after it… We’re not thin. How are you going to get thin?”, she completed, showing the belly of the pregnancy that generated crying for the loss of one of the babies. “What’s important is happiness”, she assured him next.

Barbara Evans vents after criticism about her pregnancy weight: ‘There’s no love’

Afterwards, the influencer came home and decided to vent about the situation and the comments she has been receiving on social media about her body. “I’m going to tell the truth: I’m going to say that it doesn’t hurt? Hearing that kind of thing, reading that kind of thing… It hurts, we’re human beings,” stated Barbara Evans.

“But we have no control over what people will think, feel. I just think we should have more love for people, more empathy.”, vented the daughter of Monique Evans, by whom she was supported throughout the controversial process of trying to get pregnant.

“Of course we get sad, there’s no way not to absorb it, right? But, let’s go on. There’s nothing to do,” he lamented.