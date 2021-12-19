Barbara Evans vents after comments about her pregnancy weight

Barbara Evans used her Instagram this Saturday (18/12) to vent about some fat-phobic comments she received. She is pregnant with Ayla, her first child, the result of her relationship with Gustavo Theodoro.

While walking in her condo, the model would have been offended by some people who crossed her path. “About five boys went on bicycles, I don’t know how old they were, and they commented: ‘Wow, Mom, she’s so fat. But it’s fat’. And I’m listening to everything. I’m here, I’m pregnant, walking”, she said.

Barbara continued talking about the episode. “Are you guys having a problem? Am I eating at your house? Giving you work? We run after it. Yeah, we’re not thin. How will it look? But what has weight, has happiness”, he added.

Being the target of offenses because of her pregnancy, she explained that she can’t help but feel bad about the comments. “It hurts, right? We are human beings. We have no control over what people will think or feel. I just think we have to have more love for people. I think empathy doesn’t even exist in the world anymore. Of course we feel sad, there’s no way we can’t absorb it”, he said.

ankle swelling

This wasn’t the first time she’s had such attacks. Previously, she has had to refute some offensive comments on the networks and countered a comment about her ankle swelling. “He doesn’t look awful. It is swollen as I am pregnant. Measure your words. Swell judges. It’s people, it has everything”, complained Barbara.

On that occasion, she also opened her heart, but in the form of a text. “It’s pretty crazy. While it’s the most beautiful and special moment of my life, I’ve been suffering attacks regarding my weight, my swelling, literally everything. I have a really good head and I try not to let myself get shaken. But sometimes it goes too far, right?”, she pointed out.

Barbara also made it clear that she’s not worrying about her body right now. “People, have more empathy, more love. I am carrying my biggest dream and rest assured that my aesthetic at the moment is not my priority. Let me enjoy my pregnancy, stop attacking me. Not only me, but many pregnant women. This is very sad.”, he finished.

