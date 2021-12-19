Barbara is thrown to the lions and freaks out when Janine shines. TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will have another week to enjoy the glory and recognition of a great writer before being unmasked in Um Lugar ao Sol. , and she will have to put up with her husband’s contempt, her father’s disappointment and the success of Janine (Indira Nascimento) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The scandal of the theft of the story will be exposed by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) during a dinner of the Assunção family. Christian (Cauã Reymond) will ignore the fact that he himself is hiding a giant lie and judge the woman for the farce. The fake Renato will spend days away without giving any news.

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will try to repair his daughter’s mistake and will call his lawyers, who will advise a public retraction. Days later, word will get out, and Barbara will be thrown to the lions in internet court.

“Farce unmasked. Intellectual appropriation is repaired by the Página em Branco publisher”, says Christian, reading an article about the downfall of women. “My God. As hard as it is, it’s what needed to be done”, will react the father of the fake.

In the following scenes, more family members of the little girl will follow the news about the tale’s robbery. “The Price of Talent. Millionaire who stole the story of a young nanny assumes the farce and the editor returns the award to Janine Jardim”, will read Cecília (Fernanda Marques). “Announced tragedy, to do what?”, will comment Nicole (Ana Baird).

“‘Illiterate little Patricia.’ See what the internet court is,” laments Antônia (Betty Gofman), when reading the comments about Barbara.

Janine is recognized

After all her ordeal, Indira Nascimento’s character will finally be recognized for her talent. Santiago will be ready to reimburse the financial and moral damages of the author of the story attributed to Barbara.

Guilt will make both the patriarch and Christian do their best to demonstrate their admiration for Janine’s work, which will make the little preppy suspicious that her husband is having an affair with the fledgling writer.

Without worrying about the woman’s insecurity, the character of Cauã Reymond will make a point of being on the day when Janine receives the award for her work and will give her a standing ovation. Barbara will be devastated by her husband’s contempt.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

