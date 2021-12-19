Before the holidays, Abel Ferreira handed over a list of reinforcements and asked for a ‘stay’ from some players

Credit: Pedro Vilela – Getty Images

After a season full of games and decisions, coach Abel Ferreira was released to enjoy a vacation. However, before leaving Palmeiras for the break, taking advantage of the moment with family members in Portugal, the commander of alviverde prepared a plan that was handed over to the new board. In the document, the coach indicated names desired for the ball market, as well as the athletes considered indispensable in the current squad.

After the end of last season, the commander of Verdão revealed that he had formulated a relationship with the needs of the team. This year, the scenario repeated itself. Noting the shortages in some sectors of his team, the coach delivered a list of target names.

This week, Palmeiras made official the hiring of two reinforcements: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, and midfielder Eduard Atuesta. Defender Huerta was close to being announced, but failed the medical exams, and the negotiation was closed. Still moving in the market, the alviverde board is fighting for the hiring of Yuri Alberto and Rafael Navarro.

Still in planning, the Portuguese listed the names he considers essential for the cast and does not give up. Faced with this scenario, the new Palestinian board knows which players can be involved in any exchanges or loans. Linked to Palmeiras until the end of next season, Abel Ferreira has already received a proposal to renew for another two years, and should define the future in January, when he returns to Brazil, to start the pre-season at the São Paulo club.

