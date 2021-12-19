Ben Affleck confesses he thought twice about getting back together with Jennifer Lopez, and reveals why

A big daddy! Ben Affleck participated in “The Howard Stern Show” this Tuesday (14) and had a frank conversation with the presenter about how their romantic relationships impact their children’s lives. The actor even revealed that he thought twice before getting back together with Jennifer Lopez, on account of her family.

The “Bennifer” couple took over the relationship this year, after nearly two decades apart. For the “The Tender Bar” star, the well-being of his children was the #1 priority in this story. “My responsibility to my children is the greatest I have. I would never do anything that would be painful or destructive to them if I can help it“, he said.

Affleck has three children, born of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “I know my life affects them. I dropped my son off at school two days ago and I heard [outras pessoas] say, ‘Oh, Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck!’ The boy looks at me and says ‘Hashtag, welcome to my life’”, reported the star. “Their mom and I are celebrities. This is hard. This is a cross to carry”, he added.

Ben also talked about how the 2018 split was publicly distorted. “During divorce, [a mídia] published horrible lies… Everything you read about it was bullshit”, he stated. “The truth is that we took a while, we made the decision… we parted ways, we had a marriage that didn’t work out. This happens. It’s someone I love and respect, but I shouldn’t be married anymore.”, reflected the actor.

In the interview, the star said that he felt “stuck” in his marriage and that he thinks he would not have stayed sober if he continued to try to maintain the relationship. At the time, shortly after the separation, he checked himself into a rehab facility for the first time.

“We would have ended up assaulting each other. I would probably still be drinking. Part of the reason I started drinking is because I felt trapped.“, he said. “I was like ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and sleep on the couch, which in the end was not the solution“, continued.

Ben even pointed out that, in the end, everything ended well between the two. “In the end, we tried, we tried, we tried – because we had children – but we both thought, ‘We don’t want this to be the model our children see in marriage.’ I felt we did it amicably, we did our best”, he guaranteed.

He continued: “Did we have moments of tension? Have we had differences about custody? Have things been difficult for us? Do we get angry? Yes, but fundamentally it was always underpinned by the respect that I knew she was a good mother.”