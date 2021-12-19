Benfica advances in negotiations to take the jewel from Brazilian football, says the newspaper

João Victor has a contract until 2023 and a fine of R$320 million

THE Flamengo go to Portugal to talk to Jorge Jesus, despite the return of the mister unlikely because of the commitment to the Benfica, which has its eye on Brazilian football. And backup could be on the way.

According to the newspaper The ball, the target of the Lisbon team is in the Corinthians. it is about the João Victor, 23 years old. The defender started with Sylvinho and became one of the highlights of the São Paulo team.

João Victor has 55% of the economic rights linked to Corinthians. The other 45% are from Coimbra, a Brazilian club that has a partnership with Benfica. The doubt of the Portuguese is in the period to finalize a negotiation, whether in January or just in the middle of 2022.

The defender is seen as a part of Benfica’s sector renewal, which has experienced names, such as otamendi, 33 years old, and Vertonghen, of 34.

João Victor during Corinthians training at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

If hired, the Brazilian could find his compatriot in the sector Lucas Veríssimo, who is recovering from knee surgery and is no longer active this season.

In May, Corinthians renewed with João Victor until 2023, with a termination fine of 50 million euros, about BRL 320 million. However, the need to sell the team in São Paulo will certainly make any deal below the amount stipulated in the contract.