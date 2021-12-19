Biden doesn’t want to “repeat mistakes” by Obama on Putin and Ukraine, officials say

When US intelligence first picked up signs in the fall that Russia might be preparing a fresh attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden urged his government to act — and quickly.

Aware of the mistakes made in 2014, when the US and Europe were caught off guard by Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Biden instructed his national security team to use all possible tools to try to detain Russian President Vladimir Putin while a possible invasion was still pending. assessed to be several months away, a senior government official told the CNN.

“What we have been doing is very calculated,” said the official. “But we only have a four-week window from now” to accomplish this, he added.

The response began with intense diplomatic activity in early autumn, including a trip to Moscow by CIA Director Bill Burns to warn Putin against his move.

But as Russian troops continued to rally near the Ukrainian border, silent diplomacy quickly evolved into a strong public warning to Putin to back down or face stiff sanctions and increased US military assistance to Ukraine.

Biden’s top officials are now emphasizing that the consequences would go beyond anything Russia faced after its lands were conquered in 2014.

“The sanctions we imposed on Russia in 2014 were largely aimed at inhibiting the medium- and long-term development of specific Russian state-owned companies by restricting their access to US capital and technology markets,” said a White House official.

In contrast, the options on the table now “would be overwhelming, immediate and would inflict significant costs on the Russian economy and its financial system.”

The intelligence community came under fire in 2014, when Biden was vice president, over what some lawmakers said was a failure to predict Russia’s incursion into Crimea until it was too late.

After that attack, Biden’s pressure to arm Ukraine and impose extremely severe sanctions on Russia was largely countered by President Barack Obama. Now in charge, Biden wanted to do things differently in Russia

“This administration has been much more proactive, and now there is a more realistic sense that Putin is capable of absorbing a lot of pain in an effort to impose costs on the US and our allies,” said Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who served as the highest ranking official. State Department human rights officer from April 2014 to January 2017.

This has resulted in much more robust information sharing with Ukraine about Russia’s planning than anything that took place in 2014, said sources familiar with the process — in part because the Ukrainian government is “a more reliable partner” now than in 2014. that was then, said a former senior NATO official, and in part because Biden firmly believes that Ukraine cannot be left out of any discussions concerning its future.

The government also shared with NATO, G7 and European allies, early on, detailed information about Russia’s movements, European diplomats told the CNN.

“I didn’t see this same level of coordination in early 2014,” said the former senior NATO official, who retired in September 2021.

“This administration has been much more multilateral in its approach – this is new, and it is the result of leveraging a lot of positive work that has been done amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to increase political cohesion and the exchange of information between partners. ”.

However, Malinowski and other officials noted that the situation now differs from 2014 in an important way.

“What Putin is preparing here requires taking actions that are much more visible than what we saw in 2014,” Malinowski said.

“The forces he is amassing are exactly the forces you would amass if you were preparing for a total invasion of the country’s land, which is not what happened in 2014 with Russian soldiers.”

The Russian army is also “in a very different place in terms of capability, force structure and posture compared to 2014-2015,” said Michael Kofman, research program director for the CNA’s Program of Russia Studies. And the US has a much better understanding of that, said the former senior NATO official.

“We have greater intelligence capacity, greater posture in the eastern base, better satellite image, more political cohesion,” he said. “All of this allowed the US and its allies to be much better informed than in 2014.”

Still, current and former employees told the CNN who see some similar mistakes being made – and similar signs from Russia that it is not taking US threats seriously.

“I’m definitely seeing things that are better in terms of taking the threat seriously and working very closely with our allies, which I think is essential,” said Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who served as commanding general of the US Army. in Europe from November 2014 to December 2017.

“However, there are still a lot of mixed messages coming out of the White House and some unforced mistakes that the Kremlin should be quite satisfied with,” said Hodges, including Biden’s revelation earlier this month that he had sent US troops to Ukraine is not arguing.

“I agree that this is not the time for US military action,” he said. “But why advertise this? It was basically a concession while the Kremlin only increased its demands.”

Biden’s comment also reinforced Russia’s belief that, especially after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US will not want to get bogged down in another war abroad.

The National Security Council is equally wary of sending certain types of equipment and weapons to Ukraine that could be seen by Russia as provocative, such as air defense systems, at a time when the US and its allies are trying to get Moscow to ease up. the climb.

Obama refused to provide lethal aid to Ukraine, also fearful of provoking Russia further. However, this containment did nothing to deter continued attacks by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine or to drive Russia out of Crimea.

“The biggest thing that provokes Russians,” Hodges said, “is when we look weak and disjointed.”

