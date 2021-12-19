Bil Araújo passes perrengue after winning second place in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | celebrities



Bil Araújo – reproduction

Published 12/18/2021 5:16 PM

Rio – Vice-champion of ‘A Fazenda 13’, Bil Araújo revealed that he is going through the biggest trouble. After spending most of the year confined to reality shows, the model told via Twitter this Saturday that the apartment he used to live in Goiânia is no longer available. “I need a place to live now, my apartment in Goiânia has already been delivered! [risos]”, he wrote.

I need a place to live now, my apt in Goiânia has already been delivered! HAHAAHAH — Bil Araújo (@bilaraujjo) December 18, 2021

Upon seeing the publication, Adriane Galisteu suggested that the model participate in another reality show. “The Island or Power Couple?”, asked the presenter. Bil then replied, “Say it no, the cubs will finish me off, Dri.”

Say it no, the wolves will finish me off Dri — Bil Araújo (@bilaraujjo) December 18, 2021 Netizens also reacted to Bil’s publication. “My house has a spare room,” joked one. “Going to Rio will be the biggest decision of your life, if it doesn’t work out, at least you really tried!” suggested another. “For love. Now find a place to live before another invitation to reality comes and you invent me to accept, Arcrebiano. You don’t test me, huh”, highlighted a third.

My house has a spare room pic.twitter.com/ywKN4E433Q — • (@maahtuiita) December 18, 2021

Going to Rio will be the biggest decision of your life, if it doesn’t work out, at least you tried for real! — Josi Viana (@athinadeluna) December 18, 2021

For amoooor already find a place to live before another invitation to reality comes and you invent me to accept, Arcrebian you don’t test me huh kk pic.twitter.com/QJBEVy5GYH — Carol (@tuitaacarol) December 18, 2021

It is worth remembering that Arcrebiano, better known as Bil, amended three reality shows this year. First, he participated in Big Brother Brasil, on TV Globo,. Then, ‘No Limite’, from the same station, was present. Finally, it won second place in ‘A Fazenda’, by Record TV, which came to an end on Thursday night.