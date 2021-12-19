Bil Araújo passes perrengue after winning second place in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | celebrities

Rio – Vice-champion of ‘A Fazenda 13’, Bil Araújo revealed that he is going through the biggest trouble. After spending most of the year confined to reality shows, the model told via Twitter this Saturday that the apartment he used to live in Goiânia is no longer available. “I need a place to live now, my apartment in Goiânia has already been delivered! [risos]”, he wrote.

Upon seeing the publication, Adriane Galisteu suggested that the model participate in another reality show. “The Island or Power Couple?”, asked the presenter. Bil then replied, “Say it no, the cubs will finish me off, Dri.”

Netizens also reacted to Bil’s publication. “My house has a spare room,” joked one. “Going to Rio will be the biggest decision of your life, if it doesn’t work out, at least you really tried!” suggested another. “For love. Now find a place to live before another invitation to reality comes and you invent me to accept, Arcrebiano. You don’t test me, huh”, highlighted a third.

It is worth remembering that Arcrebiano, better known as Bil, amended three reality shows this year. First, he participated in Big Brother Brasil, on TV Globo,. Then, ‘No Limite’, from the same station, was present. Finally, it won second place in ‘A Fazenda’, by Record TV, which came to an end on Thursday night.

