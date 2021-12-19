Bil details the moment he discovered Marília Mendonça’s death

Bil Araújo was very shaken by the news of the death of Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash in early November. He was the singer’s security guard and the two became friends, but as he was confined to “A Fazenda 13” he had no access to any information at the time of the fatality. During the “Live of the Eliminated”, the former reality told how he found out.

“THE marilia always, always hugged me very well. She is the mahara and marisa. They always supported me for everything. Today, whether I like it or not, it was a very big opportunity in my life, in my trajectory. I can speak very highly of it within the realities that I participated in”, he began bil.

“I was really sad. My advisor at the hotel told me. The crowd was a bit stunned to speak and the others said: “don’t speak, to break his energy”. People seem to want us to express that sadness, but I can’t be like that. I’m more on my own and I’m really sad“.

bil said he received some attacks for not showing up crying on his Instagram Stories as soon as he left the confinement: “I received some directs from people who maybe think we don’t have [sentimento]. When we enter a reality show, we sign a contract and have to follow schedules, got it? I was a finalist, I had to fulfill my obligations and people think I wasn’t sad, or something like that.“.

“I posted the video she made when I was on my first reality show [“BBB 21”]. I was shocked by the news and called Murilo, who is her ex-fiancé, and talked to him. I was very upset and I didn’t even post stories. I’m the kind of person who doesn’t want to show emotion to people. I don’t want to make a video crying. I don’t want to do this because people can go to the other side: “I’m enjoying it, doing this or that for this”. I never needed it.”

Lastly, bil left a message to Marília’s family:

“I want to leave a message for the family of marilia and pro Murilão also. I talked to him through direct and I’m very moved by it all. I want to wish him a lot of strength, a lot of faith because it’s going to be very difficult. People, if you had the opportunity to meet Marília Mendonça, you would be very happy to have her presence in the places because she is an amazing person and helped me in my life. When she made that video, I was even thrilled when I left here because I thought I would be just another one for her. She was a person who added a lot to me“.

Unaware of the accident, Bil mentions friendship with Marília Mendonça in “A Fazenda”

bil I was in the headquarters room talking to James Piquilo in mid-November while other pedestrians sang a few songs, among them, “Absence“, who was successful in the voice of Marília Mendonça. Was when bil asked the countryman if he got to know her.