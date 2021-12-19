Binance is raffling R$ 2 million in metaverse crypts, see how to participate

The world’s largest cryptocurrency broker, Binance, is giving away R$ 2 million in metaverse tokens and mysterious boxes in a Christmas promotion. The metaverse market has shown promise for cryptocurrencies, bringing together concepts of digital economy and new relationships in the market.

Thus, for some years now, many projects based on cryptocurrencies and blockchain have already been experiencing the metaverse market, with immersion and digital relationship solutions gaining strength in this final stretch of 2021, leading many to appreciate in the market.

In recent days, Binance has listed some metaverse tokens in the Real pair on its platform, to meet its clients’ demand for projects in the sector.

To celebrate Christmas, Binance is giving away R$ 2 million in metaverse tokens

To move the global cryptocurrency community in late 2021, Binance announced a worldwide campaign that will give metaverse tokens to its customers. This action will be carried out through the Binance NFT division, with the collaboration of 8 cryptocurrency projects linked to the metaverse sector.

“To make this Christmas unforgettable, Binance NFT Marketplace is collaborating on eight projects to launch the ‘Cryptmas Metaverse Mystery Box Collection.’ The collection will feature exclusive limited edition NFTs from Chromia, Enjin, GALA, Illuvium, Mines of Dalarnia, My Neighbor Alice, The Sandbox and Terra Virtua.”

According to Binance, which started this draw last Friday (17), this is the first Christmas event linked to the metaverse that the brokerage sponsors. New and existing brokerage users will compete for metaverse token prizes and will be able to unlock Cryptmas Metaverse Mystery Boxes.

The sale of the mysterious metaverse boxes starts on December 24th at noon (UTC), around 9 am in Brazil. Thus, users will be able to buy Cryptmas Metaverse Mystery Boxes for just 5 BUSD at Binance NFT Marketplace.

Brokerage will split the awards among several categories

To compete for the brokerage’s prizes, users will have to fulfill certain tasks to become eligible for the more than R$2 million in prizes that Binance is offering.

One of the criteria to compete for prizes is to deposit fiat money at the broker, such as Real, for example. If the customer prefers to purchase cryptocurrencies with a credit or debit card, they will also be eligible to share a prize of US$60,000.

Another chance to win prizes is to participate in Binance’s spot market, which will give customers more rewards.

“Join the Cryptmas Preheat (Dec 17-20) and Merry Cryptmas Celebration (Dec 21-25) challenges to win your share of over $145,000 in prizes and $2,000 Cryptmas Metaverse Mystery Boxes.”

Whoever trades in Binance’s futures market may also have chances to win more prizes, despite the fact that this option is closed to Brazilians as determined by the CVM.

Those who generate referral links and refer people will also be able to win prizes, but it is important to remember that the brokerage requires all its new and old users to complete registration with identity verification, which should be required to redeem rewards that are received.