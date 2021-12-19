Bologna vs Juventus: know where to watch the Italian League game (12/18)

This Saturday, December 18, 2021, another live football match will take place between Bologna and Juventus for the Italian Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 2 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Juventus playing away from home. The game takes place outside Brazil in the city of Bologna-ITA at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium. The match takes place without a crowd to avoid crowds of people and both teams fight for the 18th round of the Italian ChampionshipA streaming will be exclusive on paid channel…

Both teams (Bologna and Juventus) already have their probable lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Bologna vs Youth, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

Fact sheet – Bologna x Juventus

Game Bologna vs Youth Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 12/18/2021 at 14:00 Objective for the 18th round of the Italian Championship Stadium Renato Dall’Ara Place Bologna-ITA Bologna lineup Medel, Soriano, Svanberg, Slorupski, Soumaoro, De Silvestri, Hickey, Barrow, Olsen, Arnautovic and Theate. Youth lineup Bonucci, by Ligt, Rabiot, Szczesny, De Sciglio, Arthur, Dybala, Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Morata and Pellegrini. Modality italian championship Progress Live – 2nd Half

