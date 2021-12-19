Bolsonaro rides a watercraft in Guarujá, SP | Santos and Region

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took advantage of the rest day for a watercraft ride in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, this Sunday morning (19). There is no official schedule forecast.

Bolsonaro arrived in Guarujá on Friday (17) and is staying at Forte dos Andradas, a military installation that he has used whenever he comes to the region. At around 9 am this Sunday, the president’s entourage left the fortress, but he was seen on a watercraft ride, near a speedboat, and surrounded by people.

The forecast is that the president will have lunch at Forte de Itaipu, this Sunday. The fortress is located in Praia Grande and occupies a privileged area, from where it is possible to view the entire entrance to the Santos Bay.

Bolsonaro is in Guarujá for rest days. This Saturday, at around 9 am, Bolsonaro left the Fort and went on a Brazilian Navy boat. On the boat, he was accompanied by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, and by Max Guilherme, special advisor to the president. The two posted photos with Bolsonaro during the tour and stopped for a fishing trip.

After the tour, the president had lunch and returned with the delegation to Forte dos Andradas, in the early afternoon. During the night, the president went out again and participated in a service at the Assembly of God, located in Vicente de Carvalho, Guarujá. At the site, he spoke to the faithful and supporters. The service started at 6pm.

tenth visit to the region

This is Jair Bolsonaro’s tenth visit to Baixada Santista as president.

In 2019, he visited the region during the Easter and Republic Proclamation holidays.

in January of 2020, the president was in the region for five days, when he also participated in the inauguration of the Emergency Room at Santa Casa de Santos. During the carnival of the same year, Bolsonaro stayed at Forte dos Andradas, in Guarujá.

President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Guarujá for rest days

In September 2020, the president won the title of Vincentian citizen and visited the Ponte dos Barreiros, in São Vicente. Bolsonaro also visited the region during the holidays of Nossa Senhora Aparecida and the Finados last year.

on New Year’s Eve 2021, the president was again in Guarujá. During this period of rest on the coast, he participated in the charity game “Natal Sem Fome”, in Vila Belmiro, in Santos. He was also at Praia do Canto do Forte, in Praia Grande, and also attended the funeral of a military police officer who died trying to save drowning children.

In October of this year, the president spent the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida in the city. He visited the cities of Santos, Praia Grande and Peruíbe. At the time, he was fined for not wearing a mask.

During the president’s visit in October, a team of journalists from TV Tribuna, an affiliate of Rede Globo, was offended by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, in Guarujá. In addition, the man, identified as Armando Izzo, hit the camera of a film reporter, who managed to record the entire action.

