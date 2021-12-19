Bolsonaro ‘ripped’ whoever displeased him and is being ‘ripped’ by the voter – Politics

Upon assuming the Presidency, one of the first steps of Jair Bolsonaro it was to punish the Ibama inspector who fined him for illegal fishing in an ecological sanctuary. A pettiness and the premonition that he was willing to do as he pleased, impose his own convictions and worldviews and use the instruments of power in favor of him and his children, friends and allies and against anyone he disliked.

He didn’t settle down until he removed delegate Maurício Valeixo from the General Directorate of the PF and the former judge Sergio Moro of the Ministry of Justice. Moro, much more popular than he, did not admit the president’s political interference in the PF, a State body, armed and responsible for investigations, therefore autonomous by definition.

Valeixo was just the most lusty victim in the PF. Reflecting since 2018 his dislike for the first delegate responsible for his campaign, Bolsonaro tried to push him away when he discovered, on the tense 7th of September, that he occupied a key role in the PF, where the list of persecuted is long.

But it doesn’t stop there. Bolsonaro “ripped” the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) after the embargo on a work by the pocket-year artist Luciano Hang. How the Inmetro summit and a candidate for the Superior Labor Court (TST) “ripped” to nominate who would play the game of companies. He doesn’t say a word about unemployment and hunger, but he takes good care of the wealthy.

Doctors Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich fell for not submitting to a president who shrugs off science and the government’s technical bodies and who put a doormat on the Ministry of Health, active general Eduardo Pazuello, until he found Marcelo Queiroga , a doctor willing to adopt the maxim that “one commands, the other obeys”.

Instead of celebrating the vaccination of 67% of Brazilians with the full dose, Queiroga falters and stumbles over the passport of vaccines, the immunization of children and the blackout of the Connect SUS. Why? “What’s In It” fights the vaccine, not the virus.

Contrary to Pazuello and Queiroga, medical Rear Admiral Antonio Barra Torres took off from Bolsonaro’s personal wars against masks and vaccines and in favor of chloroquine, becoming the new target No. 1. But it cannot be “ripped ”. Bolsonaro asked for the names of the technicians from Anvisa who gave their opinion on the vaccination of children, as in the US and in 30 other countries, and Barra Torres reacted: he would head the list.

It is easy, therefore, to understand why Bolsonaro’s approval, support and votes are crumbling and he is the great voter of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Who is being “ripped” is Jair Messias Bolsonaro.