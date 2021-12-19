Bolsonaro’s bounce rate scares the center – 12/19/2021

Datafolha and Ipec gave the center a scare. Overall, the group’s chiefs considered that the polls by the two institutes confirmed what was expected: Lula’s favoritism, Bolsonaro’s resistance and the dwarfism of the so-called third way. What left the center in an uproar was the size of the rejection of the president.

A deputy who deprives him of the friendship of Valdemar Costa Neto, owner of the PL, gave an idea of ​​the feeling that takes over the party that has just joined Bolsonaro:

“According to Datafolha, 60% of voters say they would not vote for Bolsonaro at all. IPEC says 70% do not trust him. Since the re-election was approved 24 years ago, there has never been a candidate for a second term in the Planalto so. heavy. It will be difficult to carry it without Paulo Guedes opening the floodgates.”

The mention of Guedes’ “gates” is an allusion to the metaphor used by the Economy Minister last Friday. “Anyone who wants to spend it comes to drill a hole in my roof,” declared Guedes.

The minister recounted what he usually says to fellow spenders on the Esplanade: “You can transform me into an Itaipu, generate energy for everyone, or you can transform me into Brumadinho. I am a dam that wants to generate energy.”

Valdemar’s friend, ironic, commented: “Paulo Guedes didn’t notice, but he’s already become Brumadinho. The 2022 dispute will take place on top of an economic mud in which unemployment, inflation and fear of recession are mixed. At this point, energy of a Itaipu fiscalista would only serve to electrocute Bolsonaro.”

Leaders at the center are betting that Bolsonaro will take the initiative to force the floodgates on Paulo Guedes, pressuring him to raise the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600.