brand announces three new products; know!

Honda X-ADV 2022. (Photo: Honda)

To the next year, two motorcycles and a scooter from Honda Motos bring important updates. According to the brand, the changes renew and aim to satisfy all the expectations of Brazilians. Next, you can check the Honda Motos 2022 releases: CB 1000R, X-ADV and NC 750X!

Honda Motos 2022 launches: discover the three models that we are going to have here!

Honda CB 1000R: style and performance in a custom factory version

The 2022 version dthe Honda CB 1000R it is even more aggressive and modern, and in this context the new 5-inch color TFT panel and the connectivity provided by the HSVCS – Honda Smartphone Voice Control System – which allows the integration of smartphone facilities to the day-to-day use of the smartphone, occupy a prominent position. motorcycle.

Unprecedented aesthetic details highlight the new generation of the CB 1000R, such as the front light group, the redesigned wheels, radiator frames and the new subframe.

Black Edition

Another big news for 2022 is the Black Edition version, which explores the aggressiveness of black applied to all surfaces in a factory-customized version. Exclusive equipment for the Black Edition version is the passenger seat cover, which transforms the CB 1000R into an exclusive single-seater.

On the technical side, the powerful inline four-cylinder engine with 141.4 horsepower and 10.2 kgf.m of torque had the PGM-FI injection system reprogrammed to provide better throttle response. Exclusive technical novelty of the Black Edition version is the quickshifter, a system that eliminates the use of the clutch and provides faster gear changes, increasing the acceleration power and overall performance of the model.

Honda X-ADV: more powerful and technological innovative proposal

The biggest and most technological Honda scooter, introducer of the Adventure concept in the segment and worldwide success, the X-ADV comes with 5-inch color TFT panel, more powerful engine with four driving modes, revised gear ratios (the first three gears are shorter, the last three are longer) and the HSVCS – Honda Smartphone Voice Control System – accessory that so much in the urban day-to-day as on trips of any size, it offers practicality that has everything to do with scooters.

The redesigned chassis allowed the bodywork to be perfected without harming the characteristic design, where the new, more protective windshield, adjustable in five positions, stands out. The new X-ADV is 3 kg lighter and space under the seat has increased from 21 to 22 liters of capacity.

Honda NC 750X in two versions: conventional and DCT gearbox

Versatility has been in the DNA of this model since its launch a decade ago, and in this 2022 version the NC 750X has received the most profound update in its history. The new design brought modernity through redesigned fairings and a new, more protective windshield.

The tripod of qualities that is at the root of the model’s success – practicality, comfort and maneuverability – was cut in order to exalt what was already considered exemplary. Unique and highly appreciated feature of the NC 750X it is a helmet holder, which occupies the space where motorcycles usually have a fuel tank, and which in the 2022 version had its capacity increased from 22 to 23 liters.

The new LCD panel allows easy management of the three driving modes, which together with the HSTC – Honda Selectable Torque Control, determines full control of the 745cc twin-cylinder engine, which received an upgrade in power and torque.

DCT exchange

All the aesthetic and technical novelty of the Honda NC 750X version 2022 will be complemented by the offer of the model in a version with DCT gearbox, which in Europe already represents 52% of the model’s sales, and the maintenance of the version with conventional gearbox. The decision to offer two types of transmission for the NC 750X aligns the crossover with the latest generation Honda Africa Twin maxitrail. Another common point between these models is the offer of a complete line of dedicated accessories for the NC 750X. as already happens with the Africa Twin.

Sales of Honda Motorcycles 2022 Launches

According to Honda, the three models are expected to reach the dealership network in the first quarter of 2022.