Braz opens the game over Jorge Jesus and Flamengo’s next coach

Flamengo’s directors set sail for Portugal in search of a new coach for 2022. At the airport, Marcos Braz met the journalists present and opened the game about a possible return of Jorge Jesus and other names speculated so far.

“There is no negotiation (with Jesus). And if there is no negotiation, he cannot have said no (according to the Portuguese press had reported). There’s a lot of speculation and you can’t deny it all the time. We are making this trip in a very calm and planned way. We are not looking to repeat anything. We want to repeat the project that we conceived in 2019”, said the vice president of football.

“We never travel with no proximity to somewhere. We have to be careful so that a failure with a certain technician starts to say that it is plan B, C, D, E. It is not fair to the professional himself. Dealings can sometimes be stopped in the financial or contractual part and this has nothing to do with the person being A, B, C or D. What I can tell the fans is that we are well aware and calm to look for a professional with time to the same way we were in 2019 with Jorge Jesus”, he added.

Braz also made it clear that Flamengo’s next commander will arrive with a full technical commission. In several interviews in 2020, he claimed that this was one of the mistakes in hiring Domènec Torrent. Therefore, a reformulation in the football department will only happen after the arrival of the coach.

“When we understand that we are going to bring a coach with a robust technical committee, nothing is more natural than to be cautious in relation to the reformulation. It naturally involves the arrival of the new robust commission. Our analysis in relation to the technician is being carried out with great attention by the committee. Even more than at the time with Jorge Jesus”, he concluded.

