Brazil registers 137 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; systems remain in trouble after hacker attack | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (18th) 137 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 617,784 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 132 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -32% and points out the trend of fall.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

five states had no records of deaths this Saturday: AC, AM, AP, MT and PI

After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website, on the application and on the ConnectSUS page – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – in the early hours of Friday (10), different states started reporting problems in collecting data of cases and deaths from the ministry systems. In this Saturday, the secretariats of BA, DF, GO, MS, RR and TO did not report new data.

And the 9th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

Last Sunday (12), the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization, set for Tuesday (14) by the minister, was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (12): 181

Monday (13): 170

Tuesday (14): 151

Wednesday (15): 150

Thursday (16): 145

Friday (17): 131

Saturday (18): 132

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,209,815 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 2,457 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 3,450 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -61% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (3 states): MT, RO and RN

MT, RO and RN In stability (4 states): AM, PA, PE and SE

AM, PA, PE and SE Falling (14 states): PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, AC, AP, AL, CE, MA, PB, PI

PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, AC, AP, AL, CE, MA, PB, PI Did not disclose (5 states and the DF): BA, DF, GO, MS, RR and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (18) show that 141,388,148 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and, thus, are fully immunized. This number represents 66.28% of the population. 16 states did not release vaccination data nine days after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.

The booster dose was applied to 22,747,272 people, representing 10.66% of the population.

160,438,050 people, representing 75.21% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 324,573,470 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District

