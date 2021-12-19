Brazilian adapts ‘Anderson Silva kick’, leaves American breathless and gets incredible knockout

Melissa Gatto got a fulminating knockout with ‘pointer’ in the last UFC of the year

Brazil definitely knows how to kick – even if it’s in MMA! In the last UFC of the year, Melissa Gatto simply decided to adapt the famous ‘Anderson Silva kick’, left American Sijara Eubanks breathless and got an incredible knockout.

The withering blow happened in the first seconds of the last round. From perfect distance, Melissa kicked her right toe right into Eubanks’ abdominal region. The American woman immediately ran out of air and fell. The referee still let the Brazilian land a few more blows before decreeing the knockout.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The shot was very reminiscent of Anderson Silva against Vitor Belfort in 2011. Of course, there are some important differences. Spider used his left leg directly on his rival’s face. But the technique was the same, with the so-called ‘pointer’.

Melissa Gatto is undefeated in her career so far, with eight wins and two draws.

In the UFC, she won the two bouts she had, both by knockout.

Melissa even became the first to knock out Eubanks, who now has a 7-7 career.