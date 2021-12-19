Bride unconvinces her wedding friend because she looked “very beautiful” in a dress

(FOLHAPRESS) – What if a bride prevented one of her best friends from attending her wedding, believing that she could overshadow her for having looked pretty in the dress she would wear at the party? Unusual, but that’s what happened to young Alena Yildi, 21.

“My close friend invited me to her wedding because she thought I would look great with the dress she chose for me,” said the German model in a video posted on TikTok in which she appears wearing the strapless blue strapless dress, with background nude covered in sequins, which generated discord.

Many netizens asked why the bride didn’t choose another dress for her friend, as she felt so insecure, but got no answer.

With over six million views and nearly 1.6 million likes, it wasn’t just the fact that the dress was perfect for Yildi that has been drawing attention, but also her resemblance to singer Ariana Grande, 28.

In early November another bride stood out, but this time for a good cause.

Professor and law student Mayara Rocha, 29, decided to donate the dress she married in 2017.

The Mato Grosso do Sul native took the initiative to help a bride who was thinking of buying a dress to make the relationship official, but without the money to do so.

“I kept my dress for these four years, but always with the intention of donating it. I ended up putting it away, but I was tidying my wardrobe and I felt it was the moment”, Rocha explained to F5.

Rocha revealed at the time that two women sought her out saying that they would also donate the dresses they married after seeing her attitude. “I was very happy”, he concluded.