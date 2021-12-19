Burnout syndrome is an occupational disease; what changes to worker?

Starting in January, the WHO (World Health Organization) will recognize burnout syndrome as an occupational disease, characterized as “chronic stress at work that has not been successfully managed”. With this, workers affected by the disease gain an extra argument in requests for leave by the INSS (National Social Security Institute) or for compensation by the company in the Labor Court.

Experts heard by UOL they state that the WHO’s new position will serve to reinforce, in the course of labor processes or expertise, the association between a toxic work environment and psychological damage.

As long as they are well documented, pressure to meet abusive goals, frequent threats of dismissal, harassment and other practices can be characterized as causing work-related illness.

Labor lawyer Gabriela Lock, from Baptista Luz Advogados, says that, with the change, the burnout syndrome will have a specific ICD (International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems). Today, those who suffer from the disease end up having to resort to the ICD for other diseases, such as depression.

Understand more about the disease and see the practical effects of the change for the worker below.

What is burnout syndrome

the syndrome of burnout it results from chronic stress in the work environment that has not been successfully managed. According to specialists, mental illness is associated with exhaustion that happens for a long time.

Its characteristics are:

feelings of exhaustion or energy depletion

increased mental distancing from work

negative feelings related to the work itself

reduced professional effectiveness

symptoms such as depression, anxiety, irritability, low self-esteem and difficulty concentrating

How to prove you have the disease

Among the documents required to file for medical examination are: a substantiated medical report and report, where the physician must describe symptoms, factors that triggered the health problem and also insert the ICD number correctly, in addition to personal and professional documentation. —-> is this at the INSS or the Labor Court? Need to explain the documents correctly for each of these two cases, separately. Is the report of a doctor sought by the worker himself or a doctor from the INSS and the Justice?

In the INSS

In the Labor Court

What are the rights of the worker

Stability

Once the disease is proven, the worker on leave from the INSS will have the right to job stability, that is, he cannot be dismissed for 12 months. If the collective bargaining agreement for your category establishes a longer period of stability, whatever is in the agreement is valid. During the period, the employee on leave continues to have the right to deposit the FGTS by the company.

sick pay

The sickness allowance is a benefit guaranteed by the INSS to policyholders prevented from working by accident or illness. There are two types: social security, when the health problem is not directly linked to activities carried out at work, and accidental, how much is it. It is in the latter case that the burnout syndrome fits.

The benefit corresponds to 50% of the value of the pension due to permanent disability, which varies from person to person. There is no defined deadline for the worker to receive, this will vary, confirm the seriousness of each case. The INSS schedules periodic assessments to determine whether the employee is still unable to perform his/her work.

By disability retirement

If INSS experts consider that the case is serious and that the professional has not recovered the ability to work, he will be entitled to disability retirement. The beneficiary will undergo periodic assessments to confirm the persistence of the health problem. Disability retirement can be suspended if the worker recovers. The calculation of the benefit amount depends on factors such as your salary and lifetime contributions to the INSS.

Reparation in Justice

Juliana Bracks, labor lawyer and professor at FGV-Rio (Getúlio Vargas Foundation of Rio de Janeiro), says that workers can also seek compensation in court, charging moral damages and reimbursement of medical expenses, if they have had sequelae of the disease or damage to your personal and professional life.

According to her, this type of action against companies is already possible today, but the recognition by the WHO that burnout syndrome is a frequent disease in harmful and toxic professional contexts can help, being one more piece of evidence.

WHO positioning does not guarantee worker victory

The WHO position will work as a guide to make it easier for doctors, INSS experts and medical experts to recognize the cause-and-effect relationship between the individual’s work environment and burnout syndrome, according to Bracks.

But, for the coordinator of the IBDP (Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law), Joseane Zanardi, the disease will continue to be treated subjectively and decisions will depend on the understanding of the documents gathered. In practice, this would make it difficult to hold companies accountable in labor lawsuits.

Gabriela Lock, from the office Baptist Luz Advogados says that the training of experts is another problem in the Labor Court

“It is a complex diagnosis, as it is a mental illness. We run the risk of having a judicialization of all possible psychic problems or mere heartaches within the work environment, and this falls into a common ditch in the workplace. burnout. We do not have a qualified and specialized medical staff in the Court. Today we have psychic investigations being conducted by orthopedic doctors,” he said.

Government needs to set rules, says expert

Lock states that the Ministries of Health and Labor still need to manifest themselves on the recognition of the disease to define rules on the removal by the INSS and to avoid legal uncertainty.

It is necessary to define, for example, whether the employee himself can present a report from a private physician diagnosing the burnout syndrome and whether the company will be obliged to accept this certificate, he says.