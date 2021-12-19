Caixa Tem credit card: Discounts can be granted through the Vai de Visa program

The credit card provided by box has offers a number of advantages to its users. Tools issued under the Visa brand give access to the Vai de Visa Program, which grants various discounts in the area of ​​studies and health, for example.

Caixa Tem card and the Vai de Visa program

Interested citizens can apply for the credit card of the box has at any time by the app itself. The product has no annual fee and allows the holder to have up to two additional cards.

When the card is issued under the Visa brand, the user can enjoy all the benefits offered by the Program Go by Visa. Through it, it is possible to have discounts on purchases at various establishments, including clothing stores, restaurants, among others.

However, to receive benefits, the client must register for the program through the official Visa website. With this, in addition to discounts, it is possible to participate in draws, support social causes and cashback actions.

Other services of Caixa Tem

It is noteworthy that, in addition to the credit card, the platform of the Federal Savings Bank it also offers other services, such as the latest, Crédito Caixa Tem and various payment solutions.

the account holder of box has you can pay bills and bills, carry out financial transactions through the PIX, make online purchases with a virtual debit card and in person with QR Code reading, recharge your cell phone, among other options.

Caixa Tem releases consultation of the new aid of R$400

Values ​​of the new social program, Brazil Aid, can already be consulted by beneficiaries in the application of Federal Savings Bank, The box has. The platform is responsible for managing the digital social savings account.

Cash app has

Through the application, program beneficiaries can pay bills and bank slips, make purchases over the internet with a virtual debit card or in physical establishments with the QR Code of the maquinhas, recharge on their cell phones, in addition to being able to make transfers through the PIX, DOC and TED.

Payment of Brazil Aid

This Thursday (16), the Federal Government is granting the monthly fee to policyholders who have a Social Identification Number (NIS) with the final digit of 5. The average allowance is R$ 400 for each family.

It should be noted that the payment dates of the Brazil Aid they follow the Bolsa Família model, which considers the last ten working days of the month, with distribution scaled according to the final digit of the NIS.

Beneficiaries of the family allowance who have the card and password of the old program can continue using the tool to withdraw from Caixa, Casas Lotéricas and Correspondents branches. BOX here.

Families who received Bolsa Família through the application box has, that is, in the digital savings account, they follow with the payments of the Brazil Aid through the same modality and will be able to continue moving the benefit through the application.

“Caixa is the paying agent. We do not carry out the evaluation, who carries out the evaluation of the registration is the Ministry of Citizenship, via Dataprev, and we receive every month the base of people who will receive the benefit”, clarifies the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães on the mechanism for defining the eligible.