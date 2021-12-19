Cardinal slated to be first African pope in 1,500 years resigns

VATICAN — Cardinal Peter Turkson, who in 2013 was one of the names listed for the succession of Benedict XVI — which would make him the first African pontiff in nearly 1,500 years — this week presented his resignation as head of the Department for Integral Human Development of the Vatican.

The decision was first reported by Italian conservative blog messainlatino.it and confirmed by Reuters on Saturday. According to sources consulted by the agency, Pope Francis has not yet decided whether or not to accept the request.

Turkson is 73 years old and a native of Ghana. Since 2016, when his department was created, he has been a key adviser to Pope Francis, particularly on issues such as climate change and social justice, and is currently the only African to head a portfolio at the Vatican.

The reason for the request has not yet been clarified, but a source said that the religious, who is close to 75 years of age for the compulsory retirement of bishops, would be “fed up” of internal disputes in the Church.

The Department of Human Development also underwent an external review led by Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, USA, at the request of the Pope, earlier this year. In August, Assistant Secretary Father Augusto Zampini left his post without much explanation. Another priest, Bruno Maria Duffè, left the organ after reaching retirement age.

Even if he leaves his Vatican post, until he turns 80 Turkson can still participate in a conclave of cardinals to elect the next pope after Francis’s retirement or death.