Carlos Carvalhal speaks again about Flamengo’s interest and mentions the conditions for leaving Braga

THE Flamengo will step on the accelerator in search of a replacement for Renato Gaúcho this Sunday, when Marcos Braz, vice president of football at the club, will land in Portugal and meet Bruno Spindel, executive director of the ministry, to start meetings with names that are on target for 2022. And Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, is one of them, despite avoiding the most recent approach to the topic:

– I have a contract with Braga. I’ve had several approaches, I don’t know if they were followed up or not. I always say that I have a contract with Braga. There is no possibility of having an agreement with me, the agreement has to be with Braga. I’m in the hands of the president. From there I have nothing to add. I am focused on my work. I’m focused on tomorrow’s game. The news that comes, some are true, others are speculations. But this is part of the life of those who live in football – said Carvalhal, at a press conference given this Saturday, the eve of the game against Belenenses, for the Portuguese League.

– Braga is my skin, I will only leave here if Braga understands that they can make a good deal or if they understand that I should not continue serving the club. I’m doing the best I know how, with determination and a lot of energy, to try to win for the club – he added, citing conditions to leave.

Braga de Carvalhal is coming off two consecutive defeats (one against Português, by the minimum score against Porto, and the other, the most recent, a rout against Boavista, by 5-1, in the League Cup). The relationship with the club ends in June 2022.

In addition to Carvalhal, Flamengo, from Sunday until next Wednesday, intends and should meet with other Portuguese coaches: Paulo Sousa (Polish national team coach), Jorge Jesus (Benfica) and Rui Vitória (also without a club) – see most here. Another target, Paulo Fonseca was not interested in Fla.