Cascavel runs over Magnus and wins the National Futsal League title for the 1st time

The weather before the match was already showing signs of how the Rattlesnake was going to enter the court. With the gym packed, the crowd was piled high and didn’t stop screaming for a second. That’s how the players acted in the final. The team won 6-0, with all six goals scored in the first stage, and won the National Futsal League title for the 1st time in its history.

Highlight of the match, and of the entire Cascavel campaign, was roni, who scored two goals in the decision and established himself as the top scorer in the competition.

Magnus, who had already lost the first leg, needed a win to take the title shot into overtime. But, at no time, did he lead to danger for Cascavel’s goal. On the contrary, he felt the pressure of the gym the entire time.

The result is historic. Cascavel wins its first National Futsal League title.

About the game

Cascavel did not give a glimmer of hope to Magnus, one of the main forces in the League in recent years. The first goal came with less than a minute of play with Dieguinho. The goal in the first second ignited the crowd, who began to sing even louder.

Even with the advantage on the scoreboard, Cascavel kept all control of the game. So, it didn’t take long for the score to expand. Gustavinho took a risk from a distance and landed a nice kick to make the second of the match.

Read too: Durant and Irving enter Covid-19 protocols and NBA has more than 50 players out

It was at this moment that Roni took action and showed why he was elected the star of the competition. With 11 minutes into the game, he received a nice ball and pushed it into the goal.

The great performance of the owners of the house and the pressure from the gym shook Magnus’s psychological state. It was possible to see this in the fourth goal of the game, when the team scored an own goal. The ball was going backwards, but Gabriel touched it against the goal itself.

In order to try to maintain possession of the ball, Magnus’ coach adopted the line goalkeeper strategy. In theory, it would make the team more offensive and hold the ball in the offensive field. But, in practice, the team was even more exposed. In sequence, Roni scored the fifth and André Deko the sixth.

Game break. Roni scored two goals in the partial victory of @CFutsalOfficial over the @MagnusFutsal and arrived at artillery. Follow the second step in the transmission of ➡ @sportv, @TVBrasil, @tvculture and LNFTV #FinalsLNF2021#CASxMAG 6-0

📸 Rattlesnake Advisory pic.twitter.com/bFUyAXbYxe — LNF (@lnfontime) December 19, 2021

With the advantage on the scoreboard, the second half was managed by Cascavel. Magnus even created some opportunities, but nothing that could change the numbers on the scoreboard.

Cascavel becomes champion with an aggregate score of 9 to 1. Sunday will be a party in the city.