Cauldron’s Joke made Marcos Mion redden

Marcos Mion was embarrassed at Caldeirão when he read a question raised by his production

He was called hot by the audience

Presenter hinted at romance with member of Rafa Kalimann's team

Used to getting laughs from guests and the public at home with the nonsense questions from the Tem or Não Tem frame, the presenter Marcos Mion was the victim of a joke in his production that made him feel embarrassed on the stage at Caldeirão this Saturday (18th). Called “hot” by the audience, he laughed in despair.

He took one of the chips and immediately started laughing about the question raised by his team: “What? I hadn’t read that question, what do you mean? It can’t happen, I’ll be very ashamed”, he said, laughing.

And the question that made the presenter lose control on the Caldeirão stage was: “Confess a reason to kiss Marcos Mion”. He then called together representatives from Erika Januza and Rafa Kalimann’s teams to make their guesses, and the ex-BBB team got the better of hitting the answer most cited by the people interviewed: “It’s a cat”.

The joke continued into the round, and Mion turned it over to Elton, also from Rafa’s team, and hinted at a mood between the two. “Do you want me to ask them to turn down the light?” asked the presenter.

When the BBB20 runner-up gave her answer, she said that one of the reasons for kissing Mion would be her intelligence. It was at this moment that the audience took action, briefly booed the ex-BBB and started calling the leader of Caldeirão hot.

“See? It’s been years of struggling to prove that I’m not just a pretty face. That I’m not just a hottie. Years of trying to prove it. Do you have intelligence or not?” Mion joked.

Ronaldo, Rafa’s friend, followed the audience chorus, and said that one of the reasons for kissing the presenter is because he is hot. But to Mion’s disappointment, the answer wasn’t on the list.

