Chamber of Ministry denies Queiroga and supports vaccination of children

Covid-19’s Technical Advisory Board on Immunization, linked to the Ministry of Health, formed and released a unanimous position in favor of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 with the Pfizer vaccine.

The decision took place during the meeting of the committee formed by doctors and researchers last Friday and denies minister Marcelo Queiroga’s statement that the chamber would only meet on the 22nd to “offer their opinions and technical document” on vaccination childish. Also on Friday, he said that vaccination of children would not be consensual — which the note also belies.

“Given the recent favorable opinion by Anvisa regarding the authorization request for the application of the vaccine developed by the manufacturer Pfizer in the pediatric population between 5 and 11 years of age in Brazil, CTAI Covid-19 was unanimously in favor of the its incorporation in the national vaccination campaign, in an ordinary meeting held on December 17, 2021”, informs the chamber in a public note.

Queiroga’s speech follows a position taken by President Jair Bolsonaro, who is against the vaccination of children and even threatened to divulge the names of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) who approved the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent.

The decision of whether or not to incorporate Pfizer’s childhood vaccine into the calendar is up to the Ministry of Health alone. Given the ministry’s initial denial, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Supreme Court (Supreme Court), determined on Friday that the federal government present within 48 hours the completion of the PNI (National Vaccination Program) with the inclusion of children.

The technical chamber was established on August 5 by the Ministry of Health and among its attributions is “to carry out technical and scientific analysis to propose the definition of the target audience and estimation of doses needed for immunization.”

In addition, other missions of the agency are “to assist technically and scientifically in decisions regarding the safety of compliance with the vaccination schedule” and “to prepare technical and scientific manifestations on topics related to the National Immunization Program (PNI).”

The body is made up of representatives from various entities linked to the topic of immunization, such as the Brazilian societies of Pediatrics, Immunizations, Infectology, Rheumatology and Geriatrics and Gerontology. Researchers from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), Instituto Butantan and Opas (Pan American Health Organization); in addition to representatives of state and municipal health departments, they also participate in the group.

According to the president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), Juarez Cunha, the ministry has accepted —at least so far— the decisions of the chamber and hopes that there will be no political interference or anti-science in the case of immunization of children.

“In general, what is discussed in this chamber is taken into account by the PNI. Some situations end up having more difficulty in deciding, as was the case with the booster dose interval, but which ended up being followed by what was defined there”, he explains.

Among the arguments cited in the decision of technicians on Friday, in addition to approval by Anvisa, experts took into account that the vaccine is already used in several countries and that it has undergone tests and analyzes with excellent results.

Regulatory and public health agencies from Canada, the United States of America, Israel, the European Union, among others, have already approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccine in its population, based on the efficacy, safety and local epidemiological scenario”

Also according to technicians, despite affecting less than adults and the elderly, children with covid-19 have shown a high number of hospitalizations and deaths. “In 2020, 10,356 children aged 0-11 years were notified with a diagnosis of SARS [Síndrome Respiratória Aguda Grave] by COVID-19, of which 722 progressed to death. In 2021, notifications rose to 12,921 occurrences in the same population, with 727 deaths, totaling 23,277 cases of SARS by COVID-19 and 1,449 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic”, they explain.

THE UOL revealed in a report today that among children up to nine nine years old, covid-19 killed more than the sum of all vaccine-preventable diseases in the country between 2006 and 2020.

“There is no reason to delay the start of vaccination, since at least one of the vaccines is already available. It is a right that our children have to be protected”, says Renato Kfouri, president of the department of immunizations at the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics ).

For him, the risk that children will have will be even greater when the micron begins to circulate in Brazil. “It tends to infect the unvaccinated, and disproportionately we are going to see more children affected than in the past. It’s time for prevention”, he adds.