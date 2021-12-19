Chelsea stops on Wolves boom, stumbles again and sees City farther away – 12/19/2021

Chelsea, once again, failed to win. This Sunday (19), Wolverhampton stopped the offensive efforts of the Blues and left with a tie 0-0, in a match valid for the 18th round of the Premier League, at Molineux Stadium.

With the result, Tuchel’s team is further away from the lead in the Premier League: now, they are six points away from Manchester City, in first place. The club has already been receiving criticism and boos from its fans for its recent performance.

Before the match, the team had a request to postpone the match denied by the League. Due to a growing number of covid-19 cases in the squad, the team had few reserves available to coach Thomas Tuchel (only six were on the bench).

Wolverhampton dominates the first half

Despite few chances for both sides, the hosts had greater control on the field. On 14′, Podence swung the net after a surplus of the ball, but an offside was called early in the rally.

After that, the club even arrived with Podence once again, at 40′. He crossed into the middle of the area and Dendocker headed in, but Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy made a good save.

Chelsea threatens in second leg

In the second half, Chelsea cornered Wolverhampton in defense. The Blues reached 10′, with Pulisic, but the opposing defense managed to make the cut. In the following minute, after a table by Alonso and Ziyech, the Moroccan made the kick and the ball exploded on the crossbar, but the offside was marked.

The new good chance came at 32′. Kanté took the ball after a shot and passed it to Alonso, who played between Wolves defenders for Pulisic. The forward invaded the penalty area and hit his left leg, but goalkeeper José Sá managed to defend.

DATASHEET

Wolverhampton 0 x 0 Chelsea

Date: 12/19/2021

Place: Molineux Stadium

Hour: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Rüdiger (CHE), Chalobah (CHE)

Red cards:

Goals:

Wolverhampton: José Sá, Kilman, Coady, Saïss, Hoever, Dendoncker, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Marçal, Podence (Adama Traoré) and Raúl Jiménez (Trincão). Technician: Bruno Lage.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, James, Kanté, Chalobah (Saúl), Alonso, Mount, Ziyech (Kovacic) and Pulisic. Technician: Thomas Tuchel.