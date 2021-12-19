Chris Noth of “Sex and The City” has new sexual harassment report

Actor Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big in “Sex and The City,” was accused by a third woman of sexual harassment.

This week, two other women accused the actor of sexual misconduct in the early 2000s. According to People magazine, the actor was fired yesterday by the agency that represented him because of the repercussions of the case. He denies all allegations.

The complaints were motivated by the participation of Noth in the revival of the classic HBO series, “And just Like That”, which came out this month on the channel’s streaming.

The accusation of the third woman, who declined to be identified, but used the pseudonym of Ava, was published yesterday by the website “Daily Beast.” Ava said the 67-year-old actor harassed her while she was working on a restaurant, in New York, in 2010. She was 18 at the time.

The actor denied Ava’s allegations and called the details of the story told by the alleged victim “bad fiction”. “The story is completely fabricated. The supposedly detailed accounts in the story seem like a bad piece of fiction,” a Noth representative told People. “As Chris has stated, he never crossed or would cross that line [de assédio sexual].”

the complaint

Ava told the Daily beast who, in 2010, worked at the restaurant Da Marino as receptionist and also sang on nights when the venue had a pianist. She reported that Chris Noth was a regular at the restaurant and “I was always drunk” when I went there.

The day after a performance, Ava said she chatted with Noth about “her career and hometown of Toronto” at a table as he repeatedly pulled her into his lap and grope, pressing the young woman against “his erection.” According to Ava, Noth kept repeating “I love Canadian women” while doing this.

At the end of her shift, Ava said she went to her manager’s office to get paid for the night, and Noth followed. “He acted as if we had intentionally escaped together clandestinely,” she reported to the website.

On that occasion, the woman said that the actor pressed her body against the table and kissed her. She pushed him with her arms and body, but she couldn’t get away from him.

“He wasn’t hearing ‘no’ but he heard me when I said ‘not here’ and was convinced I’d find him somewhere else,” recalled Ava. She also said that Noth texted him that day asking for his address to send a car but she never replied.