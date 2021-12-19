Christian charges a high price to get Ravi out of jail; learn how· TV news

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will charge a high price for reaching out and getting Ravi (Juan Paiva) out of jail in Um Lugar ao Sol. one more of his crimes in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

From the chapter on Thursday (23), the ex-driver from Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will get involved in a fight with Samuel (the actor’s name was not disclosed). The new boss will give the employees spoiled food and make Joy’s son (Lara Tremouroux) stop at the hospital after ingesting the food.

The boy will confront the boss, who will deny any guilt. “I’ll go inside, then, get the chicken, and you’ll eat in front of me, will you?”, will threaten Ravi, disgusted. “Cend your tongue to talk to me, kid,” the owner of the store will retort. “Youngster is the man who gives rotten food to others”, will accuse the Goiás, who will also attack the boss.

Due to the criminal record, the ex-employee of Barbara’s family (Alinne Moraes) will end up in prison. Once in jail, he will receive a visit from his wife and beg her not to seek help from Christian. “No way! That man is no good! I may be desperate, but I don’t want anything from that man, can you hear me?”, Ravi will say proudly.

Joy, however, will not listen to her husband and will seek help from Lara’s ex-fiancé (Andréia Horta). The entrepreneur will promptly pay the bail and get his friend out of prison. He will still insist that the young man return to live in the apartment and in comfort.

With no way out, the driver will accept financial help from the rich man. However, the usurper will ask, shortly thereafter, for him to keep the money embezzled by him in partnership with Tulio (Daniel Dantas).

Ravi will join Christian again

Chapter summary

Monday, 12/20 (Chapter 37)

Christian/Renato saves Tulio’s life, who guarantees that the agreement between them will not change. Antônia tells Barbara that it’s Janine who will receive the contest’s prize. Alipio tells Queiroz that he will have to flee, and invents a lie for Elenice. Christian/Renato and Barbara travel. Ana Virgínia indicates another professional to assist Rebeca.

Barbara suggests to Christian/Renato that they adopt a child. Felipe is embarrassed by the precariousness of Julia’s house. Elenice refuses to believe that Alypio has abandoned her. Joy argues with Inacia, who defends Valdir. Ravi threatens Valdir to defend Yasmin. Inacia tells Joy and Ravi that Valdir went to the police.

Tuesday, 12/21 (Chapter 38)

Joy stands in Ravi’s defense. The nurse tells Noca that Napoleon has passed away. Lara catches Noca taking money from Napoleon’s mattress. Tulio accepts the conditions imposed by Rebeca to return home. Erica and Santiago kiss. Cecilia doesn’t like to see that Rebeca resumed her marriage to Tulio.

Breno arrives from a trip. Elenice is shocked to see a TV report about Alipio’s arrest. Barbara doesn’t believe it when she arrives at Santiago’s house and sees Luan having fun in the pool with his father and Erica. Elenice confronts Alipio at the police station.

Wednesday, 12/22 (Chapter 39)

Elenice is humiliated by Alipio. Santiago doesn’t assume to Barbara that he’s dating Erica. Christian/Renato advises Santiago to look for Erica. Santiago tells the family that he is dating Erica. Noca decides to open the restaurant with only one dish a day.

Gorete hands Christian/Renato the ring that Janine left along with a note asking Barbara to do her part. After discovering that Roney is cheating on her, Stephany decides to accompany Erica and Luan at the dinner hosted by Santiago. Barbara teases Erica during dinner. Roney bursts into the room after Stephany.

Thursday, 12/23 (Chapter 40)

Roney ends up injuring Stephany when confronting Christian/Renato. Santiago takes Erica and Stephany to the hospital. Lara is against Noca’s decision to sell the dish at low prices. The line that forms on the sidewalk for Noca’s restaurant draws the attention of the press. Christian/Renato is stunned when he watches Noca’s interview on television. Geize tells Noca that he saw a boy just like Christian in the market.

Francisco is sick after eating the chicken that Samuel distributed to his employees. Ravi questions Samuel and ends up in jail. Joy asks Christian/Renato for help, who bails Ravi and takes Francisco to the hospital. Santiago takes Luan to meet Erica, who is in the hospital with Stephany, and is stunned to see Christian/Renato with Francisco.

Friday, 12/24 (Chapter 41)

Ravi tells Santiago that he asked Christian/Renato to help his sick son. Santiago offers his apart-hotel for Erica to live with Luan. Just as Barbara prepares to tell Christian/Renato the truth about the award-winning tale, Janine looks for her begging for money. Breno dreams of Cecilia. Barbara hosts Janine at the family’s apart-hotel.

During a therapy session with Ana Virgínia, Breno reveals to Ilana that he is interested in another woman. Janine explains to Antonia that she sold her work to Barbara out of necessity, and asks the teacher not to interfere in her decision. Barbara is called to the stage for the award, while Antônia arrives ready to tell the truth.

Saturday 12/25 (Chapter 42)

Janine manages to prevent Antonia from revealing the truth about the author of the story. Santiago is surprised to see Janine at the apart-hotel and, in a conciliatory way, suggests that Erica, Janine and Luan stay together in the apartment. Stephany and Roney make up. Christian/Renato insists that Ravi return to the apartment and asks his friend to keep the money Tulio makes him receive. Erica discovers that it was not Barbara who wrote the story.

Inacia is suspicious when Yasmin tells her that Christian/Renato is helping Ravi. Back at the apartment, Ravi hides the money Christian/Renato gave him in a pot of artificial plants. Inacia alerts Joy to keep an eye on Christian/Renato and Ravi’s friendship. Joy pressures Ravi to explain her husband’s relationship with Christian/Renato.

