Citroën C3 2023 has new features revealed by Stellantis

The first Citroën product to be released with modifications provided by Stellantis, the new generation C3 is ready for launch. In the meantime, the French brand reveals some new details about its compact hatch with an SUV air.

The new Citroën C3 2023 will be the debut of the brand’s new multimedia center. Named Citroën Connect Touchscreen, the central has a 10-inch screen that is very lateralized. It is flatter than a standard 16:9 screen, which allows for more horizontal items and less intrusion into the driver’s field of vision.

It remains to be seen, however, whether its system will be the same used by Fiat and Jeep in their cars. There is a possibility that it is still the same layout as the European models by Peugeot and Citroën. However, the model will have the same functionality on the FCA side of the Brazilian Stellantis: Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless.

“Everything we developed for this model was made with a functional objective, to have a modern, versatile vehicle with a competitive offer for our markets. All of this with Citroën’s experience in providing well-being on board, internal space and comfort, brand values ​​that are fully connected with the main demands of our local consumers”, says Cristiano Gallo, Product Marketing Manager for Citroën in America South.

It is worth remembering that the model has not yet had its mechanical specifications revealed. However, it must be equipped with Fiat’s 1.0 Firefly engine currently used only in the Argo. With 77 hp and 10.9 kgfm of torque, the three-cylinder will also come to equip the Cronos next year.

The new Citroën C3 will still have 1.6 versions with 118 hp and 16.1 kgfm of torque. In this case, unlike the 1.0 that will only have manual transmission, there will be an automatic six-speed option. The Fiat Pulse 1.0 three-cylinder turbo engine is also being considered, along with the CVT transmission. But that should only come up in a second moment.

