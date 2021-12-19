City Hall of Cuiab | Department of Health advises the population on cases of flu syndrome

With more than 75% of the target audience vaccinated against Influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and Influenza B, Cuiabá does not experience an outbreak of the disease, as has been happening in other Brazilian capitals. Until Friday (17), there were three cases of H3N2 notified, according to the Surveillance of Communicable Diseases and Conditions of the Municipal Health Department (SMS). Although the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), Polyclinics and Basic Health Units (UBSs) are receiving great demand from people with flu-like symptoms, the vast majority are treated if common colds, which are not mandatory notification and are not fought by the Influenza vaccine, which serves to prevent only the severe cases, as mentioned above.

According to the clinical director of UPA Norte, Renan Mancio, some factors lead to an increase in flu cases at this time of year. “These seasonal increases occur depending on weather conditions, such as the rainy season we experience in our state. We cannot forget the pandemic period we are living in either. So, even if the focus is on covid-19, other flu syndromes also appear”, he says.

The doctor also explains that the symptoms of a common flu syndrome and covid-19 are initially similar, but that some signs may point to a more serious case, such as excessive shortness of breath, low saturation and high fever. “These symptoms lead us to turn on the alarm signal and pay more attention to the patient. But overall, it is difficult to separate mild symptoms of a common flu syndrome from a covid-19. We treat it in a similar way, with colds, pain medication and plenty of hydration. The vast majority cure themselves on average between 5 to 7 days”, he says.

Renan Mancio also advises the population on where to seek medical assistance in case of a cold or flu. “We have to understand that the Unified Health System (SUS) is divided into primary, secondary and tertiary care. And the primary structure in Cuiabá is very well equipped. So, in case of mild symptoms, the ideal is to look for the nearest UBS and leave the most serious cases to the polyclinic or UPA, which are those notified”.