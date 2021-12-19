CJCE states that there are no documents on the adoption of Joshua in the agency

THE Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE) spoke about the process involving the family Pontius and the boy Josue, 3 years old. In a note on social networks, the agency informed that no process was found regarding the case of adoption. According to the TJCE, the process does not exist in the State. The child is from Ceará and lived with the influencer Sarah Pontius until early December.

“The TJCE informs that no process related to the case involving the parties was located in the Judiciary system Sarah Silva Souza and Jonathan Couto de Souza, regarding the adoption of Josué Poncio”, informed the agency through the tool stories on its Instagram profile.

“According to article 147 of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), claims of this nature must be processed in the district where the custody of the child and/or adolescent is exercised”, completes the note.

Sarah lost custody of Joshua after the child’s birth mother applied for custody before completion of the legal adoption process. While the child’s family is from Ceará, the Poncios live in Rio de Janeiro.

According to information from the UOL portal, the adoption process began in mid-2020. Some fans of the influencer even considered that the process is not in the TJCE because the process is in Rio’s Court. So far, the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) has not ruled on the case.

Sarah also did not comment on the note from the Ceará organ. THE PEOPLE also contacted this Saturday, the 18th, for more information about Joshua’s adoption process, but has not received a response so far.

Poncio’s last post citing Josué was last Tuesday, 14. In a profile on social networks, Sarah lamented the loss of child custody and was willing to continue taking care of Joshua.

“There’s been an emptiness, the mother’s love I feel for you, will never change…it’s only increased since the first moment I saw you. God is taking care of you, I’ll always be here for you too. Thank you for sharing beautiful moments with you, son. Mommy loves you, today and always!”, wrote the influencer.

Poncio and Joshua family: understand the case

Joshua was under the care of Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto, who had started the process of adopting the two-year-old. Josué’s biological family is from Fortaleza, Ceará. According to information released by the Poncio’s press office, the adoption period had started with the approval of both parties.

However, the process was interrupted after Joshua’s biological mother applied for custody of the child before the official completion of the process that would transfer custody to Sarah.

The provisional custody of a child is valid until the date of the decision that makes the adoption official, but the cancellation of provisional custody is automatic after one of the parties involved in the process requests it. Joshua is already living in Ceará with his biological family.

