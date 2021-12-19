[COMENTE] Would you accept the arrival of striker Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras?

Amid the reformulation of its cast for 2022, São Paulo continues to receive names to integrate Rogério Ceni’s cast. This time, according to journalist Samir Carvalho, Tricolor showed interest in hiring striker Luiz Adriano, who belongs to Palmeiras, and is in low at Alviverde. We want to know: Would you accept your rival’s player for next season?

ALSO READ: Outside São Paulo, Benítez enters the sights of Santos and another Brazilian club

Verdão doesn’t have Luiz Adriano for the next season. So much so that both parties are discussing the end of the contract, which would end on June 30, 2023. The shirt 10 does not like the Palmeirense fan, and, according to Samir, the Tricolor liked the idea and is in contact with the athlete’s representatives 34 years old.

Ronaldo buying Cruzeiro and São Paulo interested in Luiz Adriano, pqp it really sucks. — luan ???? (@lulimazinho16) December 18, 2021

The idea of ​​the tricolor board is precisely to wait for this contractual termination of the player with the club he is linked to. Luiz Adriano is still of interest to Arab clubs and from Qatar, Internacional that seemed to be an alternative, is not willing to invest in the attacker.

Luiz Adriano faced, throughout this season, the fury of the Palmeira fans — he was quite booed in the 2-0 defeat to São Paulo, on November 17th of this year. The player got angry with the audience present at Allianz Parque, making gestures against the fans who attended the derby of the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

Why Luiz Adriano, who, they say, was offered to São Paulo? To be a Calleri reserve, or vice versa? I hope it’s just an offer… — Daniel Perrone? (@danielperrone) December 18, 2021

Luiz Adriano’s departure has been discussed since November this year. The player himself had already confided to people close to him that he was thinking of leaving the club at the end of the season.

Say, fan, would Luiz Adriano be welcome in this São Paulo squad?

São Paulo, Comment, Luiz Adriano, Mercado, SPFC