Comet Leonard reappears in Brazil, see photos

Comet Leonard is already visible in the skies over Brazil and the first images are already starting to circulate in the networks. It should have been visible since Tuesday (14) for the states further north, but the clouds decided to hinder the visualization of the phenomenon.

It was only after this Thursday (16) that the first and beautiful images of Comet Leonard, taken at the beginning of the night in Brazil, began to circulate on social networks. Check out:

Comet Leonard in Canitar, São Paulo (Image: Luciano Miguel Diniz/Reproduction)

Comet Leonard – or C/2021 A1 – is what experts call a “hyperbolic trajectory comet”, which means that its path is so long that it never passes through the same region twice in a human’s lifetime. In this specific case, we are talking about once every 80,000 years.

The first images of Comet Leonard at dusk show that its brightness is as expected, but nothing spectacular as the most optimistic expectations pointed out. Still, it’s worth trying to capture the brightest comet of the year and hope that it suddenly surprises us in the next few days.

While we wait (and hope!) for this possibility, check out some more images of comet Leonard in the gallery below.

Image: Caio Fábio Correia/Reproduction

Image: Alexandro Mota/Reproduction

Image: Luciano Miguel Diniz/Reproduction

Image: Dawson Queiroz/Reproduction

