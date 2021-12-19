Corinthians and Bandeirante presidents exchange messages; teams are sponsored by Taunsa

Last Wednesday, Corinthians announced a sponsorship agreement with Grupo Taunsa. A short time later, the president of Bandeirante de Birigui, a club that is also a partner of the company in the agribusiness, exchanged video messages with Duilio Monteiro Alves, Timão’s agent.

“Oh friend, president Ademir do Bandeirante de Birigui, this is Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, passing by to wish you every success there next year, 2022 of many victories and always count on us. Big hug”, said the president of the São Jorge Park club.

It is worth remembering that Taunsa and the East Zone team signed a contract valid until December 2023, when Duilio’s term ends. During this period, the partnership provides for participation in content from various fronts of the club. The first action, by the way, was the help in hiring the steering wheel Paulinho, who in his first speech highlighted the importance of the company in his return.

“Thank you very much, I wish you great luck too, you know that your mission is very big. I’m going to tell you about this connection between Bandeirante and Corinthians. In 1988, at the time I was also playing for Bandeirante, there was a boycott in the first division against Bandeirante and against Ponte Preta, so we traveled a lot. Limeira, all the teams did not want to enter the field, neither Palmeiras, nor Santos, nor São Paulo wanted to enter against Bandeirante and against Ponte Preta, they made a very big boycott,” said the president of the club in the interior of São Paulo.

In 1988, the Alvinegro club was champion of São Paulo with names such as goalkeeper Ronaldo, midfielder Neto and forwards Marcos Roberto and Viola. The final was divided into two games against Guarani, with a draw in the first leg and a 1-0 victory in Corinthians on the return.

“We had great support at the time of President Vicente Matheus, who sent a message to Birigui saying that Corinthians was going to take the field and play against Bandeirante. It was a very big party in the city, more than 20 thousand people here. When Vicente Matheus took the field, it was an incredible thing, the whole crowd stood up, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Corinthians, and shouted his name. We have this memory of Corinthians, it seems that God is always putting us in a management and now with the same sponsor, Taunsa… Big hug, I also invite you to come to Birigui, get to know our structure here, our small structure, but which we hope can become a big club in the countryside of São Paulo”, concluded.

