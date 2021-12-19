Corinthians falters in the last quarter and loses to São Paulo in Novo Basketball Brazil

This Saturday afternoon, Corinthians returned to the court for Novo Basquete Brasil. At Ginásio Wlamir Marques, Léo Figueiró’s team was defeated by São Paulo by 83-78.

With the negative result, Corinthians experienced its fourth consecutive defeat and reached nine defeats in 12 games played in the NBB 21/22. In addition to Majestoso, Léo Figueiró’s team was also defeated by Mogi, Paulistano, Flamengo, Minas, Franca, Cerrado, Fortaleza and Unifacisa.

The great scorer from Corinthians in Majestoso was, once again, Paranhos, who scored 23 points and held ten rebounds. In addition to the pivot, Malcolm Miller, Zoom Fuller, Diego Figueredo and Lucas Siewert also scored more than ten points in the game.

Write it down in the diary, Faithful: Corinthians will only play again in ten days, on December 28th. At the Ginásio Panela de Pressure, Timão will face Bauru, away from home.

lineup

Coach Léo Figueiró selected Corinthians with a quintet different from the last games: Diego Figueredo, Zoom Fuller, Lucas Siewert, Malcom Miller and Paranhos. During the match, the coach used Pedro Nunes, Renato Carbonari and Dalaqua to complete the rotation.

And the game?

first bedroom

The Majestoso started with complete control of São Paulo on both sides of the court. With good balls from Tyrone and Marquinhos, the visitors opened a good advantage at the beginning of the game. Malcolm Miller, on the other hand, claimed responsibility and scored five points in four minutes of play to keep Corinthians in the game.

Wasting good attacks without great marks from São Paulo, Corinthians lost the chance to touch the scoreboard. Because of this, coach Léo Figueiró asked for the first technical timeout after the visiting team opened six points ahead.

After the break, the Parque São Jorge club improved its defensive system and also began to better select shots. Because of this, Timão scored seven points in a row and hit the scoreboard. The period ended with a one point advantage over São Paulo: 17 to 16.

Second bedroom

Corinthians returned badly for the second half and, in a short time, saw São Paulo open a race of five points in a row. Léo Figueiró’s team, however, did not lose out and soon scored six consecutive points to return to the game.

Seeking a doubles game and with a lot of pick and roll, Corinthians started playing singles and turned the game around with a good basket by Alexandre Paranhos. Because of this, the coach of São Paulo stopped the match.

After the break, the game became more physically disputed and, because of that, São Paulo returned to lead the game. From this moment on, the score of the match was revolving from attack to attack.

With a drop in performance at the end of the second quarter, Corinthians saw São Paulo increase their advantage. Thus, the visiting team went to the break leading the game by 40-36.

Third room

Once again, Corinthians returned from the break out of order. Without the necessary intensity, Léo Figueiró’s team saw São Paulo score six points from home. Timon, once again, rowed hard and managed to return to the match after two consecutive triple balls.

Again with a pick and roll play by Diego Figueredo, Paranhos appeared free and made a beautiful basket to tie the game at Wlamir Marques. With that, Corinthians returned to present the necessary intensity to compete in the game.

With good plays by Fuller and Figueredo, who scored two important balls for three points, Corinthians returned to lead the match. With a good third quarter, Timão reached the last period in the lead: 63 to 62.

final room

As expected, the deciding period was played from beginning to end. With a good defense, Corinthians stopped São Paulo, but, due to hesitations in the attack, they were unable to increase their advantage and stay calm in the game.

With mistakes followed by Zoom Fuller, who did not have a good use in this Saturday’s match, São Paulo took advantage and did not take long to turn the game around. With difficulties to score a point, Corinthians showed nervousness and forced Léo Figueiró to ask for another technical timeout.

Even with the break, the game continued in favor of São Paulo, which opened six points ahead with less than four minutes remaining on the scoreboard. Without any kind of response to the opponent’s good moment, Corinthians continued to insist on three-point balls that were not falling.

After Léo Figueiró’s technical time, Zoom Fuller finally appeared for the game. Shirt 2 played a 3-pointer and received the foul, totaling a four-point attack. Even so, Corinthians failed to recover and lost another one in the NBB: 83-78 to São Paulo.

This was Corinthians’ fourth consecutive defeat, which only won three games in 12 played, in the 2021/22 edition of Novo Basketball Brasil.

