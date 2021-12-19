Corinthians makes the renewals of three female athletes official; see duration of links

The official profile of Corinthians Women began announcing the squad for the 2022 season this Saturday. This morning, the club confirmed the renewal of three names: Grazi, Paty and Gi Campiolo.

The renewal of the players had already been announced by the my helm last week. From this Saturday’s announcements, midfielder Grazi is the only one to renew for just one year with Corinthians – the reason is that the player will retire at the end of 2022.

Goalkeeper Paty and defender Giovanna Campiolo signed a two-year bond with Timon. In this way, the players’ contract will run until the end of 2023, as well as the new contracts of Tainá, Diany and Kati – the trio has not yet been made official by Timão.

So far there are six renewals in the Corinthians women’s team. In addition to these athletes, seven other players also have ties confirmed for the next season. They are: goalkeepers Kemelli and Natascha, defender Tarciane, full-back Yasmim and forwards Bianca Gomes, Miriã and Jheniffer.

Check out Corinthians’ renewal confirmations

Grazi’s new bond runs until the end of 2022; sock will retire at the end of the season Play/Twitter

Paty’s new bond runs until the end of 2023 Play/Twitter

Gi Campiolo’s new bond until the end of 2023 Play/Twitter

See more at: Corinthians Women, Mercado da Bola, Giovanna Campiolo, Paty and Grazi.