Corinthians midfielder promotes a benefit game alongside David Luiz this Monday

In his first season in Brazil after returning to Corinthians, Willian will be the sponsor of the Jogo das Estrelas Brazil, which takes place in Santana de Parnaíba this Monday. The event, which will have David Luiz on the other team, is scheduled to start at 7 pm and end at 10 pm and promises to bring together artists from music, sports and television.

The game sponsored by Willian aims to raise income for the Social Fund of the city of Santana de Parnaíba. To enter, it is necessary to donate two kilos of non-perishable food. The ball rolls at the Prefeito Gabriel Marques da Silva Stadium.

Enthusiastic, Willian made a statement and invited the general public to the duel.

“We invite everyone to watch this festive match, which will be unforgettable in the history of Santana de Parnaíba. As it is a festive match, it may happen that one name or another is not present due to unforeseen events and agendas, but at least 80% of the guests appear, including names that are not on the list”, said the Corinthians athlete.

Among the names are Willian, David Luiz, Aranha, Ernani, Júnior, Amaral, Edmilson, Lulinha, Edno, Andreas Pereira, Kennedy, Lucas Braga, Dentinho, Narciso, Zé Roberto, Neto, Sousa, Falcão, Dodô, Fabiano, Marcos Assunção, Domingos, Michel Bastos, Ricardo Oliveira, Lúcio, Marcos Senna, Pedrinho, Jadson, Flávio Conceição, referee Margarida, actor Eri Jhoson, singers Vavá and Enzo Rabelo, influencers Ju Kanalha, Felipe Prior, Cartolouco and others who are still being invited.

The teams will be divided into Friends of William and Friends of David Luiz. With food in hand, those interested should go to the exchange points to purchase their tickets. Altogether, there are six locations with the purpose, namely: Tibiriçá Municipal Park, Sports Arena, Gabriel Marques da Silva Municipal Stadium, Cidade São Pedro Municipal Park, Santana Park and Colinas da Anhanguera Municipal Park.

In addition to the admission requirement, only people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 can enter the site. Proof can be done through the digital vaccination certificate, available in the ConnectSUS application, or through the printed receipt issued by a Brazilian or foreign government institution.

