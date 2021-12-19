Corinthians receives visit from the president of Sport e Duilio delivers list of available players

The Corinthians ball market has updates every day, in several modalities. But it’s not just the Parque São Jorge club that has been moving through this window. Sport, despite not having announced any hiring yet, is doing research to strengthen itself. One of them was even a visit to Timão.

Yuri Romão, president of Sport, traveled this week to São Paulo. The destination was a meeting with Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians. The visit was intended to map contacts with Brazilian football teams in order to find a good deal with players who are not being taken advantage of.

“It was a trip that I had already arranged with Duílio, when Corinthians were in Recife. We need to make up the squad and we receive from them a list of athletes who are not being used. We will do an analysis and get in touch with the businessmen to assess the conditions,” said the president of the club from Pernambuco.

In its squad, Timão has players that were not used as much in 2021 and some that are returning from loan. Names such as Thiaguinho, Marquinhos, Danilo Avelar, Léo Santos, Caetano, Matheus Alexandre, Everaldo, Jonathan Cafu, Rafael Bilu and Fessin may be part of the list given to the Sport’s representative.

