Corinthians seeks destination for Lo Santos; know the plans for the defender

Defender Léo Santos must be loaned by Corinthians and may not even start the pre-season at CT Joaquim Grava, scheduled for January 10th.

The decision was taken by the board and had the understanding of the player himself, who turned 23 last week. The idea of ​​both is to find a team that can offer minuteness and competitiveness.

Something that Léo Santos has not had since April 2019, when he underwent surgery to correct patellar tendonitis in his right knee – he would still suffer a fracture in the same knee in September 2020, while recovering from the first surgery.

In 2021, the defender played only six times, three in the Corinthians main team (entering at the end of the matches) and another three in the club’s U23.

Léo Santos’ contract with Corinthians runs until December 31, 2023.

new defender is coming

Without Danilo Avelar (who will not play for the club again) and Léo Santos (who will be on loan), the Corinthians board is looking to hire a right-handed defender who has some experience. The idea is to act in the season with four defenders – Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo should be the others.

