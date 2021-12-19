Corn ethanol: Brazil will not need to import

The Brazilian production of ethanol made from corn, in the 2021/2022 harvest, should reach 3.5 billion liters, informed the director of the Sugarcane Industry Union (Unica), Antonio Pádua Rodrigues, at a press conference held this week. This volume is 36% greater than that produced in the last harvest (2.58 billion liters) and sufficient for supply until April 2022.

According to the executive, with the greater production of ethanol made from cereal, leveraged by the plants installed in Mato Grosso and Goiás, it will not be necessary to import the product from next year, to be mixed with gasoline (Unica projected that the production of ethanol from sugarcane, for this purpose, will be 11 billion liters).

“Anhydrous ethanol production numbers [o etanol que é misturado à gasolina e não o que abastece diretamente os veículos, chamado de etanol hidratado] they are expressive and will guarantee supply and supply. We will no longer need to import ethanol from now on,” he said.

In Brazil, law 8,723 of 1993 stipulates that anhydrous ethanol is added to gasoline. Since 2015, each liter of regular gasoline has added 27% anhydrous ethanol and 25% for premium gasoline. The product can be derived from sugar cane or corn. The strategy began to be used in the country to reduce dependence on oil.

According to the director of Unica, with the gradual increase in corn ethanol production in the Midwest region, the projection for the next harvest (2022/2023), starting in April 2022, is for a production of 4, 6 billion liters. Comparatively, this volume corresponds to the equivalent of crushing 60 million tons of sugarcane, said Padua.

The Única survey showed that, until December 1st, Mato Grosso was the state that produced the most corn ethanol, with 1.982 billion liters, followed by Goiás, with 262 million liters. Of the 268 mills that produce ethanol in the country, 5 produce ethanol from sugarcane and corn and 6 exclusively manufacture ethanol from corn.

According to the National Corn Ethanol Union (Unem), an entity that represents 90% of biofuel production in Brazil, production should reach, in 2030, 9.65 billion liters. Corn production, in the 2021/2022 harvest, is projected at 120.1 million tons, 38.9% above the previous harvest, which had a drop due to adverse weather conditions.