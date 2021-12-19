Court decision determines that Santa Casa de Montes Claros has exclusive pediatrician for SUS | great mines

Judge Francisco Lacerda de Figueiredo’s statement took place after the Public Ministry (MPMG) filed a request for urgent relief against the hospital, alleging that the service was not being provided satisfactorily.

According to the magistrate, the institution is obliged to “maintain at least one pediatrician, for 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, to attend pediatric emergencies in the emergency room, exclusively for the population that uses the services of the SUS; the same professional, at the same time, not being able to assist private and complementary health care patients.”

The judge also fixes a daily fine of R$5,000, limited to R$100,000, if the decision is not respected.

By means of a note, the hospital stated that “it is taking all appropriate measures in relation to the situation” and that “it has been looking for professionals in the specialty to work at the institution, but has found it difficult to fill the vacancies.”

Doctors who want further information can call 38 3229-2048.

“Santa Casa de Montes Claros did not return to the care it had prior to the pandemic, with the division of emergency care, which serves private health and health insurance, and the emergency room, which serves the SUS, it is still providing care, Santa Casa , the emergency room and the emergency room in a single space, using the same professional”, explains promoter Daniel Lessa Costa.

The prosecutor also says that the institution is the only one in the entire North of Minas Gerais with the technology to provide some types of pediatric care, such as those related to surgical and neurological areas. If a shift is discovered, assistance ends up being impaired. According to information collected by MPMG, in the months of October, November and December, the emergency room was without a pediatrician for 28 days.

“There was recently a child who was born with congenital problems in Taiobeiras and who needed a procedure and to be placed in the Neonatal ICU very urgently, Santa Casa did not have a pediatrician at that time to attend to the emergency room. Samu, to bring the child, needs to go to the emergency room, so the child could not come to Montes Claros, the place was not authorized due to the lack of a pediatrician. But there is no other hospital in the North of Minas that could receive this child, only in Belo Horizonte. Belo Horizonte was turning down the vacancy because it had a hospital in Montes Claros with conditions to provide this service. After a lot of intervention, Samu transported the child, placing him directly in the ICU, which is not recommended, but it was a very exceptional case.”

Daniel Costa Lessa says that two other units provide pediatric care with less complexity in Montes Claros, the UPA Chiquinho Guimarães, which has five specialists, and the University Hospital, which has two professionals per shift. The lack of professionals at Santa Casa ends up overloading these other places.

“The hospital claims that it does not find pediatricians interested in doing the shift, what we found during the investigations is that the lack of structure, that is, a very small team for a shift that is very complex, discourages the doctor from accepting the shift. Pediatricians, even through an open letter to the public that they presented, are not demanding from the hospital an increase in resources or payment of the value of the shift, they are demanding working conditions, because the workload is for a professional only to attend to the emergency room is very excessive and the risk is very serious.”

Daniel Lessa also mentions that the institution receives sufficient public resources to guarantee the provision of the pediatric service properly.

“Santa Casa will have an increase, starting in January, of 117% of what it earns per year [por meio do Programa Valora Minas], Santa Casa will earn around R$ 14 million per year from the state. In addition, to maintain the emergency room, Santa Casa receives R$300,000 from the Union and R$100,000 from the state, not counting the parliamentary amendments that the hospital receives and resources that the Public Ministry allocated to recover money from combating corruption – which this year was more than R$ 1 million – and production, because for each procedure, the SUS pays for the production. The amount of money is significant and the possibility of hiring more pediatricians does not significantly impact hospital bills considering the seriousness of not having a pediatrician in the emergency room.”