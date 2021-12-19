Court denies Sarah Poncio on Joshua’s adoption process

Another chapter in the controversial adoption case of Joshua, Sarah Poncio’s foster-son. The Court of Justice of Ceará issued an official note on Friday (17/12) in which it states that the process of adopting the child has not been processed in the local district, which is the proper place, as it is where the child is raised.

The note contains the text: “The ECJ informs that no process was found in the Judiciary system regarding the case involving the parties Sarah Silva Souza and Jonathan Couto de Souza, concerning the adoption of Josué Poncio. According to article 147 of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), claims of this nature must be processed in the district where the custody of the child and/or adolescent is exercised.”

According to the profile Caso Família, on Instagram, which follows the backstage of the Poncio clan, the child’s biological mother claimed to be “psychologically ill” and asked in court for her son to return home. She was eventually granted custody by a judge.

With the registered name Hosea, Joshua was “adopted” at the beginning of last year by the couple, after discovering the story of a needy family through the nanny. He was taken to the Poncio mansion, where he had lived ever since.

After losing custody of the little one, Sarah made an emotional outburst on social media. “I took care of him with care, nourished him with care and lived his life in every cell of my body”, he said in part of his speech published on social networks.

