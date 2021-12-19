Covid-19 restrictions and pressure on non-vaccinated people increase worldwide

A week before Christmas, and facing the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, restrictions of all kinds are multiplying around the world, such as the cancellation of events, or the closing of cultural sites, while increasing pressure on the unvaccinated.

Identified a month ago in South Africa, this new variant has already been detected in around 80 countries and is advancing, in an accelerated way, in Europe, where it could become dominant in mid-January, according to the European Commission.

With the arrival of the holiday season, several European countries have reinforced sanitary measures, or will do so soon.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

In France, the government has asked city halls to cancel concerts and fireworks scheduled for New Year’s Eve. The city of Paris reacted immediately and announced, this Saturday (18), that there will be no traditional celebrations on the Champs Elysées.

In Ireland, bars and restaurants will have to close at 8pm local time from Sunday (19). The measure will be in effect until the end of January.

Denmark will close for a month, also starting tomorrow, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. On Friday (17), the country registered a record 11,000 new cases of covid-19, of which 2,500 were of the omicron variant.

The Netherlands ordered the closure, from Sunday, of all non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, museums and theatres, a measure valid until 14 January. Schools, in turn, will be able to reopen from the 9th.

And Dutch households are only allowed to receive two visits at a time, except for Christmas Day.

On the American continent, Québec will apply limits to the number of people in bars, restaurants and commercial establishments.

In Asia, South Korea on Saturday re-established mandatory closing times for cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other public places, and private meetings must be limited to four people. Travel restriction measures also came back into effect this weekend.

As of Saturday, France re-established the obligation to present “urgent reasons” to travelers coming or having the United Kingdom as their destination. For the third consecutive day, the neighboring territory registered a record number of infections, with 93,045 new cases.

Some European Union (EU) countries, such as Ireland, Portugal, Italy and Greece, require European travelers, including those who are vaccinated, to test negative for covid-19.

Germany, which on Friday classified France and Denmark as “high-risk” areas, will impose a quarantine period on unvaccinated visitors. As of Sunday, the measure will also apply to visitors from Norway, Lebanon and Andorra.

The measures are accompanied by growing pressures on people who have not yet been vaccinated, which go, in some cases, beyond the obligation to immunize against the coronavirus.

In Los Angeles, for example, all city officials, including police and firefighters, who have not received an exemption for medical or religious reasons, must be vaccinated starting this Saturday, under penalty of being placed on administrative leave.

According to city hall services, just over 43,800 of the servers, or 79% of the total, were up to date with their vaccination card this week.

The obligation to vaccinate was strongly contested by some police officers and firefighters who went to court to try to suspend the measure.

According to the American network NBC, about 80% of police officers in Los Angeles are vaccinated against covid-19, and more than 2,500 have asked for exemptions.

On Friday, a US federal court reinstated mandatory vaccinations for employees of large corporations, as requested by the government. This measure had been suspended in November by a Texas appeals court.

In Switzerland, from Monday (20), only people who have been vaccinated, or who have recovered from the virus, will have access to restaurants, cultural establishments, sports and entertainment facilities, as well as events in closed spaces.

A similar requirement will come into force in France in early 2022, where a simple negative test will no longer suffice, as unvaccinated people used to do until now.

Vaccination for minors was approved in Brazil, after starting to be applied in countries like Chile, Canada, United States, Israel, Italy and Greece.

One of the countries with the highest levels of vaccination in the world, Portugal this Saturday began its campaign to immunize children from 5 to 11 years old, following in the footsteps of other European countries to contain the advance of the omicron variant.

About 60,000 children out of a total of 640,000 children in this age group have been signed up to receive the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunizer starting this weekend.

France starts next Wednesday (22) the anti-covid vaccination campaign for this age group.

“If all goes well, on the 22nd (December) in the afternoon, we will start vaccinating children, in adapted centers” for minors, Health Minister Olivier Véran told France Inter.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Friday that it plans to test the third dose of the vaccine in children under five, which could lead the company to submit an application for authorization to apply three doses in this age group.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags