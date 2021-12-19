Covid killed more children in the country than vaccine diseases in 15 years

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,148 children aged 0-9 have died from covid-19 in the country. Despite representing only 0.18% of deaths from the disease, the number exceeds the total number of deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases that occurred between 2006 and 2020 in the country and explain why doctors are in a hurry to start vaccinating children.

THE UOL consulted the SIM (Mortality Information System), of the Ministry of Health, and counted, between 2006 and 2020, 955 babies and children up to nine years old who died from diseases “reducible by immunization actions”.

In 2020, tuberculosis and measles were the main causes of the 30 deaths recorded in this age group from vaccine-preventable diseases:

Tuberculosis of the nervous system – 10

Measles – 10

Pertussis – 4

meningitis by Haemophilus – 3

– 3 Miliary Tuberculosis – 2

Acute hepatitis B – 1

Due to the good results of the vaccine against covid-19 applied to children around the world, approval by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), on Thursday, for the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent for children aged between 5 and 11 years was commemorated by medical experts and scientific societies.

However, the decision had negative reactions from people who criticize vaccines, such as President Jair Bolsonaro, who was furious when he learned of the approval and even promised, live on his social networks, to disclose the names of the directors of the agency who approved the use of Pfizer for kids. In a statement, Anvisa repudiated the threat and reinforced that its measures are based only on scientific evidence.

Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 for children has orange bottle cap Image: Disclosure/Pfizer

Mortality in children is high

Experts in the field guarantee that the Anvisa evaluation process confirms that it is safe to immunize children with Pfizer’s vaccine and that this will bring enormous benefits to the population — such as reducing the transmissibility of the virus.

During his vote in favor of approval at the Anvisa meeting, pediatrician Renato Kfouri — president of the immunization department of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) and director of the SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) — said that the vaccine against covid- 19 is essential to protect minors from the new coronavirus.

“The burden of the disease is not negligible, and the mortality of children in this age group is high. I say this not only in absolute numbers, but the mortality is also higher than any other vaccine disease in the childhood calendar — and which we have no hesitation in recommending vaccination in this same age group”, he says.

Add to that the cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with covid-19, long covid, hospitalizations. The entire burden of disease is not negligible for children.”

Renato Kfouri, pediatrician

With vaccination from 12 years advancing in Brazil, the number of deaths from covid-19 dropped 94% in November, compared to the peak in March. It is this curve that medical societies believe will be repeated with immunized children.

“The position of Anvisa and the scientific societies is already very clear and well known: licensed vaccines are safe and, without any doubt, benefit the community. The effectiveness and safety of Pfizer’s are already proven not only by the data presented today, but by experience world”, completes Juarez Cunhas, president of SBIm.

Disease deaths are down or gone with vaccine

The number of deaths from preventable causes has dropped practically year after year thanks to the Brazilian success of the PNI (National Immunization Program). With it, diseases disappeared from the causes of death. For example: in 1996, diphtheria killed 19 children; tetanus, 47, and rubella, 3 —neither cause more deaths in the country.

Created in 1973, the PNI incorporated a series of vaccines into the SUS (Unified Health System) calendar, eliminated poliomyelitis from the country, for example, and made the national model become a world reference for vaccination.

In 1997, Brazil had the highest number in the series (started a year earlier) and lost 280 babies and children up to nine years old due to vaccine-preventable diseases. From then onwards, there was a decrease and, in 2020, we had the lowest number in the series, with 30 deaths.

Deaths per year from vaccine-preventable diseases:

1996 – 254

2001 – 120

2006 – 62

2011 – 72

2016 – 32

2020 – 30

According to the study “A Panorama of Vaccination Coverage in Brazil”, by the IEPS (Institute of Studies for Health Policies), the country is currently reaping good results due to the success of the public vaccination policy.

“With performance and scope similar to that of developed countries, the policy has collected numerous successful experiences, contributing to the decline in morbidity and mortality from communicable diseases in the country”, says the document.

However, the same document warns of the risk of a return of diseases due to the drop in vaccination coverage of children over the years, especially in 2020.

All vaccines showed significant drops in their national coverage between 2015 and 2019. The percentages went from values ​​above the targets of 90% or 95% in 2015 to levels considerably below the recommended in 2019. In relation to the resurgence of diseases, the virus of the measles returned to Brazil in 2018, mainly through migrants from the Venezuelan border.”

Overview of Vaccination Coverage in Brazil, from IEPS

Given this scenario, the pediatrician and director of the São Paulo regional office at SBIm, Melissa Palmieri, argues that it is necessary that the return to school in 2022 occurs not only with vaccination against covid-19, but with the children’s complete vaccination update.

“The flu vaccination is predominant. It has an important repercussion for them. We are experiencing an outbreak in Rio de Janeiro and we have not achieved ideal coverage in the vaccination campaign this year. And there is also the issue of measles. The virus is circulating in São Paulo, Rio and elsewhere. It is crucial to update the vaccination portfolio,” he says.