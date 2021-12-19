Crédito Caixa Do you charge fees to release a loan?

In the last week of September, the federal government launched Crédito Caixa Tem, the microcredit program of the Caixa Tem application, however, many customers still have doubts about the loan’s rates and interest.

Caixa Tem credit releases loans from R$300 to R$1,000 in up to 24 installments with interest of 3.99% per month, the interest rate is fixed, regardless of the number of installments the customer chooses.

Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal, stated that: “We will be able to increase this credit and reduce interest rates. Today, what Caixa is doing has never been done”.

How and when to apply for Caixa Tem Credit

The user who wants to apply for the loan must update the application, update the registration in the icon “Update your registration”, send a scanned document and face photo, for analysis, which will be carried out within ten days.

Permission to apply for microcredit will be staggered, according to the anniversary date, defined in advance by a calendar. The next release will be for customers born in November and December, who will be able to apply for the loan on December 27th.

How to increase your credit limit

If the released limit doesn’t meet your need, don’t worry! The box made available in your site information on the possibility of increasing the previously offered limit.

The bank informs that “Amounts released for loan are based on information from the customer’s current registration and financial history at the time of credit assessment”. And he warns that the user must “evaluate if the value is useful to him and if the installments fit in his budget, using the value released at this moment”.

Therefore, if you are not satisfied with the released limit, it is valid to consult your score and financial pending items on credit protection websites such as SPC and Serasa.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com